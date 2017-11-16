The Sun News
Latest
16th November 2017 - Oxfam hopes democracy in Zimbabwe will survive after coup
16th November 2017 - Kidnap of Briton: JTF launches manhunt for kingpin in Delta
16th November 2017 - Ghana budgets $13.9b in 2018
16th November 2017 - Canada won’t send peacekeepers to Mali in near future – officials
16th November 2017 - Dalung urges NASS to allocate more funds to sports
16th November 2017 - FG following investigations on death of 2 Nigerians in S/Africa
16th November 2017 - FG following investigations on death of 2 Nigerians in S’ Africa
16th November 2017 - Ajimobi seeks CBN support for Oyo agric development
16th November 2017 - NCPC to print special Bibles for Christian pilgrims
16th November 2017 - AU calls for calm in Zimbabwe
Home / World News / Oxfam hopes democracy in Zimbabwe will survive after coup

Oxfam hopes democracy in Zimbabwe will survive after coup

— 16th November 2017

International charity Oxfam has expressed hope that democracy in Zimbabwe would hold after the country’s military tookover.

Stewart Muchapera, Oxfam’s media and communications adviser for Southern Africa, told Sputnik: “for now I think everything is calm and there is an air of opportunity. The situation remains calm and our hope is that the tenants of democracy should hold,”

On Tuesday, media reported that armored vehicles had been moving toward the Zimbabwean capital of Harare.

Media also said that there were explosions in the city. The country’s military explained that it was mobilising against the criminals.

Zimbabwe’s President Robert Mugabe is reportedly under heavy guard.

Muchapera, who is on ground in Harare, said, inspite of a large-scale military presence in Harare, residents have continued with their everyday lives.

“I think in terms of armored vehicles they are only in strategic points and people are going on with their day-to-day lives and there have not been any shots in the streets.

“Yes, there is a heavy presence of soldiers in the city but everything is normal,” Muchapera said.

The ongoing situation is unlikely to affect the charity’s activities in the country, the Oxfam communications adviser added.

“[Our operations will] not necessarily [be affected]. Our operations are going on and we are continuing our investment into the community.

“We are here to help the needy in the community,” Muchapera said.

On Nov. 6, Mugabe fired Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who had been considered the president’s potential successor and had the support of the armed forces.

On Monday, Constantine Chiwenga, the commander of the Zimbabwe Defense Forces, called on the president to end the purge within the ruling Zimbabwe African National Union – Patriotic Front (Zanu-PF) party, from which Mnangagwa had been expelled. (Sputnik/NAN)

Post Views: 6
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Discover the Profitable Business that fetch a corper N1million. Click Here

How to make non-stop cash on the Internet. Click here!

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Kidnap of Briton: JTF launches manhunt for kingpin in Delta

— 16th November 2017

The Joint Task Force (JTF), Operation Delta Safe (OPDS), has launched a manhunt for the leader of a kidnap gang identified as Karowei Gbakumor in Delta. The Commander, OPDS, Rear Adm. Suleiman Apochi, disclosed this on Wednesday when he visited Enekorogha community in Burutu Local Government Area of Delta where four British Missionaries were kidnapped…

  • Dalung urges NASS to allocate more funds to sports

    — 16th November 2017

    Minister of Youth and Sports, Solomon Dalyng, on Wednesday, called on the National Assembly to allocate more funds to sports in Nigeria. Dalung made the call in Abuja while receiving the victorious Nigeria Scrabble Federation National Team from the World English Scrabble Players Association Championship (WESPAC), in Nairobi, Kenya, led by its president, Suleiman Gora….

  • FG following investigations on death of 2 Nigerians in S/Africa

    — 16th November 2017

    The Federal Government says it is following police investigations on the death of two Nigerians in South Africa. A statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Abuja on Wednesday, signed by the Spokesperson, Mr Tope Elias-Fatile, said their death occurred in two separate incidents. “The mission informs that the first incident involved Mr Ikechukwu…

  • FG following investigations on death of 2 Nigerians in S’ Africa

    — 16th November 2017

    The Federal Government says it is following police investigations on the death of two Nigerians in South Africa. A statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in Abuja, on Wednesday, signed by the Spokesperson, Mr. Tope Elias-Fatile, said their death occurred in two separate incidents. “The mission informs that the first incident involved Mr Ikechukwu…

  • Ajimobi seeks CBN support for Oyo agric development

    — 16th November 2017

    Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State has sought the support of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for the agricultural development of the state, particularly in cassava and maize production. The governor made the call on Wednesday in Ibadan during the inauguration of the State Project Monitoring Team and State Technical Advisory team of the…

Archive

November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share