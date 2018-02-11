Owu sports wear unveils Akwa United kit for CAF Confederation Cup

Owu sportwears and Akwa United have released the special kits which the team will wear for the CAF Confederation Cup competition from today.

The kits features distinctly the orange body and white elements on the sleeves just like the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) jerseys but with a brighter shade of orange, the same jerseys will be used by the Promise Keepers during the Football Association Cup (FA Cup).

The brighter orange is inspired by consideration that the team might play night games during the CAF Confederation Cup competition bringing the jersey at par with the 21st Century innovations that Owusports Wear is trying to maintain as an industry leader in the Nigeria Sportwear market.

The Akwa Utd CAF Confederation Cup kit is a modern interpretation of quality with several unique features.

1.kit is made of two fabric component for front and back mesh

2. 2 gold stars features on the front above Akwa Utd logo (signifying the 2 FA cups won by the team)

3. The design is the same with NPFL Jersey, this is to link both kits together for the 2018 season.

4. The kit as a sign off on the back mesh (Promise Keepers)

5. The brighter orange signifies brightness, speed, energy and the unique style of football that has become the trademark of Akwa UTD FC