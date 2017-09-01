Owerri killing: You’ve provoked God, prophet tells Okorocha

By Zika Bobby

FOUNDER of Galilee Christian Centre Church, Prophet Williams Onuoha has said Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, has evoked the wrath of God following alleged killing of 10-year old Somtochukwu Ibeanusi during last Saturday’s demolition of Eke-Ukwu market in Owerri, the state capital.

In a statement in Lagos, Onuoha said the use of live bullets on harmless civilians in the course of demolition was unwarranted, brutal, unprofessional and insensitive and added that the demolition was untimely, “especially at a time when the economy is harsh on many families. I am not opposed to the governor’s attempt at fulfilling his electoral promise on infrastructural development in the state, but, doing it at the detriment of the people who voted for you and causing grief to many is unacceptable before God and man. The governor has evoked God’s anger over the senseless killing of that innocent boy.

“If Okorocha had been shot when he was 10 years, would he have been governor today? He ought to have known better, that, in such matters, civil approach is the best. Why use military personnel who are trained only to kill. Is this the Rescue Mission promised the people? This has become a demonic mission on the good people of Imo,” he said.

Onuoha further asked what happened to the popular slogan: ‘My people My people’ which the Okorocha was known for, and added: “What you have done to Somtochukwu is worse than hate speech. This is indeed a shame. God is angry with you because you have refused to listen to the people that voted for you as governor,” he said.