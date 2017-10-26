Overzealous security men embarass  Saraki, Dogara, deny NASS members access into Aso Rock

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

On a day the Federal Executive Council (FEC), presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari approved the draft 2018 National Budget, the leadership of the National Assembly met a brickwall at the presidential villa gate.

Senate President Bukola Saraki and the Speaker of the House of Representatives Yakubu Dogara, were denied entering the Presidential Villa.

The lawmakers were scheduled to have dinner with President Muhammadu Buhari at 8.30pm.

The lawmakers who were conveyed in a bus had arrive early for clearance, but the security men at the pilot gate insisted that while the Senate President and the Speaker could go in, others must pass through screening.

The lawmakers angered by the development, turned back in protest.

Minister of Budget and National Planning, Udoma Udo Udoma, had told State House Correspondents at the post-FEC briefing that the executive will now liaise with the National Assembly on a date President Buhari will present the document to the lawmakers.

He had said that only the president who is constitutionally backed has the prerogative to make them available to the public.

Some moments after the incident last minute efforts to get the lawmakers to come back for the dinner commenced but could not thaw the ice.

The security personnel stationed at the New Banquet hall for another round of security checks were seen leaving the area with their bags at at 9:50pm while select few of journalists were taken to the president’s residence for briefing.