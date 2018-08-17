Overhauling the SARS

After the sack of Lawal Daura, the ex-Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), the Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, during the week rose to the occasion and ordered the immediate reorganization of the dreaded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) of the Nigeria Police Force.

Although belated, Osinbajo did the right thing because SARS has attracted much derision and opprobrium from many Nigerians because of the excesses of some of its officers that border on human rights abuses. SARS was initially set up to confront the nationwide armed robbery of the 1980s, represented by the Anini saga and others, but with time the problem solver became the problem hence the overhaul. The trouble became so much that some concerned Nigerians initiated the ‘END SARS’ campaign. Osinbajo in giving the order to reorganize SARS to the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, wants him to make the new SARS intelligence-driven.

According to the order, the new SARS is restricted to detection and prevention of armed robbery and kidnapping. The new SARS is also expected to adhere to the rule of law and have regard to human rights of suspects.

In order words, all suspects should be presumed innocent until the contrary is proven. They should not be treated like criminals. A new Commissioner of Police will be in charge of the Federal Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS). The head of FSARS, which was under the Force Criminal Intelligence and Investigations Department (FCIID) but should now be under the Department of Operations, Force Headquarters, Abuja, will be reporting to the IGP through Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Department of Operations.

