The overhaul of SARS

Not only did Mr. Idris order a name change for the unit, it is now to be known as the Federal Special Armed Robbery Squad (FSARS), he also ordered that the force should stop conducting stop and search operations except in response to distress calls on armed robbery and kidnapping.

The SARS had given the Police a bad name and ruined the human rights records of Nigeria in the eyes of the international community. The regular, periodic damning reports of international civil society organisations have been consistent that the unit rather than solve problems has constituted a problem by itself. SARS had been widely accused of crimes ranging from extrajudicial killings through torture and cruelty, to all manners of brutality.

Gory stories have been told in numerous instances in which SARS was indicted for corruption, extortion and blackmail. The #EndSARS online campaign was so intense in calling for the disbandment of the unit that when the Police seemed to ignore the protests, it morphed from online into street protests in various parts of the country.

The Osinbajo directive was specific in its demands that any unit that would emerge, the FSARS, must be intelligence-driven and restricted to the prevention and detection of armed robbery and kidnapping as well as the apprehension of offenders linked to state offences, and nothing more.

In other words, the era when SARS had a field day, and unlimited scope for fishing expedition, which mostly led to mischief, is over. We commend the Acting President for this initiative and it is equally encouraging that, this time, IGP Idris did not ignore the president’s directive as he once did over the Benue killings a few months ago.

It is heartwarming to hear that members of FSARS would conduct their operations in strict adherence to the rule of law and with due regard to the constitutionally guaranteed rights of suspects. To demonstrate that the IGP means business, a special squad has been charged with observing, monitoring and apprehending erring officers.

