10th April 2017 - Overcoming forex challenges
10th April 2017 - Where are ‘Mezie Abia’ clowns? (2) ON February 15, 2014, one sycophantic group known as “Mezie Abia Organization” took a full-page advertorial in SATURDAY INDEPENDENT to pour tirades on the trio of Femi Adesina, Eric Osagie and my humble self for our different feedback on the invidious visit of a few members of the Abia State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), led sheepishly, as usual, by former Governor Theodore Ahamefule Orji, to the erstwhile chairman of the party, Alhaji Ahmadu Adamu Mu’azu, in Abuja. The sole mission was to clamour for the non-return of Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu to the party. Also inevitably joined in the calumnious narrative was Kalu, of course. The horribly written advertorial, entitled “Abia PDP and the activities of Clown Writers,” was signed by a certain Hon. Uche Nwosu, President, Mezie Abia Organization (MAO). First free lesson: ‘clown’ is a noun/verb and its adjective is ‘clownish’—which should have applied to the silly advertorial title. Let us continue with the bizarre name of this outfit. Which Abia are they fixing? The one ruined by T. A. Orji for eight unbroken years? Whose mandate do they have to fix the 17th Century-like state? And what is the pedigree of this organization? Why did it employ illiterate English language to communicate blunders in the name of a rejoinder? Must you write if you do not have rudimentary writing skills and basic knowledge of the English language? Do children of outcasts not have access to vernacular (Igbo specifically), which should have been employed in attacking us? The advertorial is a sheer advertisement of half-literacy and boyish illogic! So much for Nwosu’s self-inflicted public embarrassment as we go into the issues raised in that atrocious publication. Why should a purportedly honourable person indulge in a dishonourable act? Let’s take the specious declarations of MAO as much as space will allow and puncture them. “Actually, from the time it came into being till the year 2007, the state—Abia—was thoroughly abused, raped and abandoned to its appalling fate.” Since the creation of Abia State on August 27, 1991, all the past administrators and Kalu, tangentially, left the state in a dark corner! The only person that brought light to the state is the immediate-past governor, according to MAO’s spurious testaments! What kind of collective dismissal of past leaders is this? Because you want to attack Kalu at the instance of his successor, you now berate all your principal’s predecessors in office! This is arrant nonsense and crass presumptuousness that border on overgeneralization rascality and blanket condemnation without any justificatory basis whatsoever. The next extract from the MAO juvenility: “…how can any rational human regal (sic) a man that has sat on (sic) the saddle of governance for eight years without making any appreciable impact on its economic and social landscape. Orji Uzor Kalu, it will be recalled, was the governor of Abia State from May 27, 1999 to May 26, 2007.” If Kalu made an impact that was not appreciable, T. A. Orji’s phantom legacy—which will be the subject of another serial commencing in a fortnight—will evidence abject catastrophe without any impact at all, appreciable or not. The surfeit of grand deception, tomfoolery, lies and propaganda has finally given way to a stark reality of not abuse, rape and abandonment, but fatalistic and irredeemable destruction of Abia State. Yet another MAO declaration: “No amount of hack and jaundiced writings would lacerate his personality, nor change the records of history (sic). Letting lose (sic) attack dogs to assault and harass a performing governor, in the person of Chief T. A. Orji (Ochendo Global) (another comma) will only make him soar higher and higher.” I pity Nwosu’s sub-education which will not allow him to comprehend the import of “hack and jaundiced writings.” How can any sane Nigerian in this country and in the Diaspora accuse the treble of Adesina, Osagie and Wabara of low quality writing? At the risk of immodesty, we are among the best in the world. The person must be suffering from imbecility. What does he mean by jaundiced writing? How can verifiable statements of fact be described as jaundiced writing? Only a demented person engages in name-calling (“attack dogs”). He claimed that Orji performed. The only way to authenticate the yarn: let T. A. Orji walk, unaccompanied, in major streets in Abia and let us see whether he will not be stoned to death. Orji’s record in Abia is like a mirage and an obtuse gallery of pictures generated by adroit computer manipulators and used to publicly pool the wool over the eyes of some gullible Abians and indifferent Nigerians. Let us take another extract from the MAO fabrication: “Some columnists of the (sic) Sun Newspapers have for some time now (sic) constituted themselves as (sic) attack dogs of (sic) Governor Orji and his government. At the last count, Eric Osagie, Ebere Wabara, Femi Adesina etc (sic) have (sic) taken up arms against an innocent man through their diabolical writings, diatribes and invectives.” There is nothing diabolical about our writings as unsolicited documents and other interrogated sources of authentic and certified information at our disposal will open a can of worms in the weeks ahead. Obviously, Nwosu does not know the meaning of “diatribes.” If he did, he ought to have understood that our critique of the maladministration in Abia will persist and we shall continue to inveigh against Orji on grounds of anger informed largely by his non-performance. No governorship successor has been as disrespectful as T. A. Orji to his predecessor! So, his mercenaries should not make allusions to heaping of “invectives” on him or similar terminologies in the unfolding combative circumstance. The real battle for the political and spiritual cleansing and genuine liberation of our state has just begun. No degree of kindergarten blackmail via sponsored and idiotic advertorials can dissuade someone like me who is earnestly awaiting the revalidation of Dr. Alex Otti’s victory by the apex court shortly. Again, we return to the MAO trash: “The question Osagie, Wabara and Adesina and their likes (sic) should ask themselves is: why should a whole state be united in one voice and one deed (sic) against an individual? The simple reason is that: Orji Kalu left the state worst (sic) than he met it as governor.” Which whole state? Was there a plebiscite? Are the few indigent elders hero-worshipping Ochendo amid reception of life-support crumbs representative of the entire Abia indigenes? Why should a supposedly sensible person and leader of an ad hoc organization make sweeping, childish and derogatory statements? I am utterly scandalized and ashamed that poverty could make dunderheads become illogical and do things that smack of stupidity! A handful of beggarly numbskulls at home and 11 passive National Assembly legislators are now equated to Abia citizenry! Let me say it for the second time, an aggregation of thousands of these so-called Abia PDP stalwarts and their receding followers cannot have the minutest value of Kalu’s heroism, invincibility, transnational fame, nationwide popularity and superlative chord with fellow Abians and non-Abians. This is the crux of the morbid hatred for Kalu: his diminishing opponents are afraid of his domineering carriage and intimidating potentialities that naturally make his dwindling hypercritics fret, submissive and subservient! No “party stalwart,” former governor or indeed any person for that matter likes such conquistadorial posturing and aristocratic bluff! Therefore, they need to flinch from Kalu out of cowardly folly instead of synergizing with him and tapping his illustriousness. This is why the APC national leadership needs him more than millions of T. A. Orji and other Abia PDP minions.
Overcoming forex challenges

Overcoming forex challenges

— 10th April 2017

MEETING the increasing demand for foreign exchange, and making sure that it gets to the end-users at the fixed rate has been one of the toughest tests for the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in recent times. It is, therefore, disheartening that commercial banks are reportedly frustrating the CBN’s efforts to ensure that Nigerians access the scarce forex at the recommended rate for their Personal Travel Allowance (PTA), Business Travel Allowance (BTA), payment of school fees, medicals and other invisibles.  

It is for this reason that bank CEOs have come under fire from the CBN. The banks are alleged to be manipulating the forex market by setting hurdles for end-users who want to buy forex for PTA, medicals and school fees. It is for these purposes that the CBN reportedly pumped  over two billion dollars into the banks in the last three months, but the huge injection of forex into the retail end of the market has not really worked as it should, because of the alleged uncooperative attitude of the banks. This has resulted in intense pressure on the market and depreciation in the value of the naira.                                    

To address this problem, the CBN has threatened to sanction bank CEOs involved in the underhand dealings in the forex market. Details of such sanctions were, however, not disclosed. Determined to wield the big stick against erring banks and their CEOs, the Director, Financial Markets Department, CBN, Mr. Alvan Ikoku, has urged forex end-users to report any case of noncompliance by the banks to the CBN. Though some of the banks have denied frustrating the forex market, any bank caught in such act deserves the severest of sanctions that the apex bank may deem necessary. The bank CEOs should appreciate the risk that such unwholesome behaviour poses to the economy.                                              

At the same time, we urge the CBN to put its own house in order, by ensuring that its officials are not complicit in this matter. We say this against the backdrop of a recent report that two top officers of the CBN were quizzed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in connection with insider dealing on forex.  We believe that both the regulator and the Deposit Banks have a lot of explanations to make on this matter.   Many forex end-users have harrowing tales to tell on their effort to access forex in the banks. As a result, many of them have to resort to the parallel market to meet their forex needs.                                          

At a recent meeting of the National Economic Council (NEC), the CBN was directed to urgently initiate measures to bridge the gap between the official interbank rate and that of the parallel market. Subsequently, the regulator announced new forex measures. One of these was a $500m intervention for the Deposit Money Banks to help improve dollar liquidity. 

Under the new guidelines, each bank was allocated $1 million weekly for sale to customers at half the premium that the parallel market charges. This covered invisibles like BTA, PTA , medical bills and payment of school fees. Before the CBN’s forex interventions, travellers out of Nigeria were finding it hard to access forex at the official market.                                                      

Also, the guidelines mandated the banks to set up windows at the shortest possible time at major airports, to ease the problems of travellers as they attempt to source forex.   The banks were also asked to file their returns on the sale of forex in dollars, to avoid ambiguities. This is as a result of the widespread allegation that the CBN was selling naira at ridiculous rates.                                 

These measures were a direct response of the CBN to intense pressure to review the forex regime and address the falling value of the naira, particularly at the parallel market. This market mirrors the challenges that businesses encounter in their attempts to source foreign currencies for their transactions.  Since the release of the new forex guidelines, the question has been: will these measures reduce the rate of exchange at the parallel market and close the gap between the official inter-bank window and the parallel market?

We urge the CBN to sustain its current intervention in the forex market.  It will help to strengthen the naira against the dollar and reduce the cost of imported goods and raw materials. It has also become necessary for the apex bank to reduce the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR), from the present 14 percent. The forex market, before now, was badly run. Transparency and constant vigilance are required to stabilise the market. In the last few months, scarcity of forex shot up the cost of production of goods, especially those that are dependent on imports.    

This has raised concerns about a likely devaluation of the local currency if the current forex management measures become unsustainable.   The CBN should, therefore, be more proactive, especially on its monetary functions. This is the time for both the monetary and fiscal authorities to come together and brainstorm on the way forward. This has become expedient because the forex problem is serious. The precarious situation had, last year, heightened calls for the devaluation of the naira.                                                              

Since the wide gap between the official and black market rates is likely to remain for as long as the parallel market appears the only market where demand and supply interact to determine the exchange rate, the CBN should find other monetary policy tools to close the gap. It should address the supply side of the market. One way to do this is by allowing oil firms and banks to sell dollars to Bureau De Change (BDC) operators. This will help ease pressure on the market and check the fall of the naira.

You can’t intimidate us, Sule Lamido tells Jigawa APC

— 10th April 2017

From Ahmed Abubakar, Dutse FORMER Jigawa governor, Sule Lamido has warned the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) party to refrain from alleged plan to use “whatever means” to win the forthcoming local government polls in the state. Lamido handed down the warning at a PDP members’ meeting , which held at the party’s  secretariat in…

  • Rainstorm kills pregnant woman, 4 others in Kogi

    — 10th April 2017

    From Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja Tragedy struck in Lokoja, the Kogi State capital on Saturday night  when rainstorm killed five people, including a pregnant woman. The incident occurred along Hydro Juction Lokoja, at about 8:00pm when a big tree suddenly fell on the IBB Highway, a major road which passes through the state capital and trapped…

  • Imo community decries abandoned N245m NDDC road project

    — 10th April 2017

    By Zika Bobby Residents of Obodoukwu Community, Ideato North Local Government Area of  Imo State have cried out over the dangerous state of the only road that links them with other communities, They lamented that they have completely been cut-off from civilisation because of the bad condition of the road. President General of Obodoukwu Development…

  • South East CLO demands Kanu, others’ release 

    — 10th April 2017

    From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha South-East zone of the Liberty Organisation (CLO) has condemned the incarceration of leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mr. Nnamdi Kanu and other pro-Biafra agitators. The CLO, however, called for the unconditional release of Kanu and all pro-Biafra agitators in detention. The call was made yesterday by South-East Chairman…

  • Abia: Ukwa demands oil blocks for indigenes

    — 10th April 2017

    From Chuks Onuoha, Umuahia. People of Ukwa West Local Government Area of Abia State, over the weekend, demanded oil blocks to some indigines  of oil producing areas, as royalty. This, they said,   would  cushion adverse effects of oil-producing activities and operations going on in their areas. This was the position of the community,  in a…

