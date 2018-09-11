– The Sun News
Latest
11th September 2018 - Over-trekking reduces cow milk production – Ogbeh
11th September 2018 - Gov Ortom swears in first female HoS in Benue
11th September 2018 - CP Lagos assures politicians, parties of adequate security during rallies
11th September 2018 - Ex-president Obasanjo urges West African govts to decriminalise drugs
11th September 2018 - NYG: Akwa Ibom, Kwara in football final clash
11th September 2018 - $18.5b Abuja Centenary City to host ex-Presidents’ Library
11th September 2018 - Trump-nominated UN agency chief says climate change a real threat
11th September 2018 - 2019: 16 aspirants pick APC guber Nomination Forms in Borno 
11th September 2018 - 2019: Weak, selfish politicians have exited APC – Buhari
11th September 2018 - NIB, Afreximbank seal €100m loan deal
Home / National / Over-trekking reduces cow milk production – Ogbeh
COW

Over-trekking reduces cow milk production – Ogbeh

— 11th September 2018

“To deal with the question of cattle, which represents 7% of GDP, and yet a cow walks from Adamawa to Lagos and losses 40% of its weight.”

Okwe Obi, Abuja

Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Chief Audu Ogbeh has attributed the low milk production of domestic cattle to the long trekking distances cows endure in the country.

READ ALSO: Audu Ogbeh back with cattle colony blunder

Ogbeh, fielding questions from journalists in Abuja recently, also pointed to insufficient food and water as serious dangers.

“To deal with the question of cattle, which represents 7% of GDP, and yet a cow walks from Adamawa to Lagos and losses 40% of its weight.

“The Nigerian cow gives you one beer bottle of milk per day and cows in Europe are producing 40 litres.

“The reason is simple: our cows walk too much. They don’t have water to drink and proper grass to eat. It is not just any kind of grass,” the minister explained.

He added that farmers lose what they grow due to the lack of storage facilities.

“We lose a lot of what we grow to post-harvest catastrophes like lack of storage, transportation and village roads, [which are] simply not maintained because the local government system has collapsed.

“So farmers can’t even move their crops to centres where they will sell them.

“We have things in demand in Europe, but we haven’t yet arrived at standards demanded by our buyers, even the packaging and the processing for us to be able to hit the European market and do what others are doing like Kenya in East Africa, Cote d’Ivoire and Ghana with pineapples and all kinds of crops they export.

“So agriculture will remain at 22 or 25% for a while until we intensify irrigation and production,” the minister concluded.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

COW

Over-trekking reduces cow milk production – Ogbeh

— 11th September 2018

“To deal with the question of cattle, which represents 7% of GDP, and yet a cow walks from Adamawa to Lagos and losses 40% of its weight.” Okwe Obi, Abuja Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Chief Audu Ogbeh has attributed the low milk production of domestic cattle to the long trekking distances cows endure…

  • head of service

    Gov Ortom swears in first female HoS in Benue

    — 11th September 2018

    NAN Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, on Tuesday swore in Mrs Veronica Onyeke as the first female Head of Service (HoS) in the state. Ortom said in Markudi that since the creation of the state in 1976, a woman had not been appointed as its Head of Service. ”This is the first time the state…

  • west africa

    Ex-president Obasanjo urges West African govts to decriminalise drugs

    — 11th September 2018

    NAN West African governments should overhaul their drug laws to decriminalize personal use and prioritize treatment as a response to rising substance abuse in the region, former Nigerian president Olusegun Obasanjo said on Tuesday. In an interview before he was due to present a model drug law to regional officials in Senegal, Obasanjo urged authorities…

  • PRESIDENTS LIBRARY

    $18.5b Abuja Centenary City to host ex-Presidents’ Library

    — 11th September 2018

    Uche Usim, Abuja As Nigerians await the commencement of construction works on the $18.5 billion Abuja Centenary City, a developer and stakeholder in the project, Alhaji Alhassan Dantata, on Tuesday, disclosed that a section of the 1,262 hectare smart city has been earmarked for former Nigerian Presidents to use for their libraries and archives. Dantata,…

  • BORNO

    2019: 16 aspirants pick APC guber Nomination Forms in Borno 

    — 11th September 2018

    Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri No fewer than 16 aspirants, jostling for the governorship seat in Borno State, have purchased nomination and expression of interest forms to contest the gubernatorial primaries. The aspirants, the highest in the nearly two decades of return to civil rule in the state, picked their forms on the platform of the All…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share