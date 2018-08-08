– The Sun News
Latest
8th August 2018 - Over 5,000 Zamfara IDPs now back home – Army
8th August 2018 - NASS blockade: IPAC tasks security agencies on protection of democracy
8th August 2018 - Akpabio formally defects to APC
8th August 2018 - Congo’s Kabila won’t stand in presidential election
8th August 2018 - 2019: Ex-Jonathan’s aide declares to challenge Gov. Bindow
8th August 2018 - INEC registers 198,038 new voters in Niger
8th August 2018 - FEC approves $150m W/Bank credit facility for polio eradication
8th August 2018 - Kimono: Delta, Lagos indicate interest in burial rites
8th August 2018 - Obiano’s wife assures women on poverty alleviation, empowerment
8th August 2018 - Kaduna govt. trains 50 youths on rural banking
Home / National / Over 5,000 Zamfara IDPs now back home – Army
ZAMFARA

Over 5,000 Zamfara IDPs now back home – Army

— 8th August 2018

NAN

Over 5,000 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) have returned to their villages in Zamfara State following clearance operation conducted by the military against bandits terrorising communities in the state.

The Army had launched Operation Sharan Daji to dislodge the bandits and secure communities that had come under attacks in recent months from bandits hitherto operating freely in the area.

The operation, which began on July 1, 2018, is being conducted across troubled spots in the Northwest and North Central parts of the country.

The outgoing Force Commander of the operation, Maj.-Gen. Muhammad Muhammad made the disclosure while speaking with journalists shortly after handing over the command to his successor, Major.-General Stevenson Olabanji, in Gusau, on Wednesday.

Muhammad said residents displaced by armed bandits especially around Galadi, Kwaddi and Katuru villages in Zurmi and Shinkafi Local Government Areas of the state were back home safely.

According to him, the operation has stabilized the affected area and neutralized several bandits while others on the run are being pursued by troops.

The outgoing commander also said that farming activities have gradually resumed in other villages affected by the bandits attacks in Maradun Local Government Area.

READ ALSO: NASS blockade: IPAC tasks security agencies on protection of democracy

He expressed full confidence that the new commander would sustain the operation until all bandits are neutralised and the communities made safe for normal activities.

Earlier, Olabanji, the new commander of Operation Sharan Daji, pledged to pursue the operation with renewed vigour.

Olabanji, recently reassigned from Monguno in Borno, will also serve as the Officer Commanding of the newly established 8 Division, Nigeria Army, Sokoto.

The division will oversee army formations in Sokoto, Zamfara, Kebbi and Katsina states.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

ZAMFARA

Over 5,000 Zamfara IDPs now back home – Army

— 8th August 2018

NAN Over 5,000 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) have returned to their villages in Zamfara State following clearance operation conducted by the military against bandits terrorising communities in the state. The Army had launched Operation Sharan Daji to dislodge the bandits and secure communities that had come under attacks in recent months from bandits hitherto operating…

  • IPAC

    NASS blockade: IPAC tasks security agencies on protection of democracy

    — 8th August 2018

    NAN The Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) on Wednesday urged security agencies to refrain from acts that could threaten democracy and its institutions Mr Kola Ajayi, IPAC Chairman in Lagos, gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria(NAN). He was reacting to Tuesday’s blockade of the National Assembly complex by men of…

  • AKPABIO

    Akpabio formally defects to APC

    — 8th August 2018

    NAN Senator Godswill Akpabio has formally defected to the national ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) at a mega rally held at the Ikot Ekpene township stadium on Wednesday. No fewer than 30 APC’s senators and members of National Working Committee (NWC) were on hand to receive the ex-senate minority leader, Akpabio. The senate Majority leader,…

  • BINDOW

    2019: Ex-Jonathan’s aide declares to challenge Gov. Bindow

    — 8th August 2018

    Billy Graham Abel Yola One of the frontrunners for the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial ticket in Adamawa State, Jamilu Zubairu, says the economic hardship and the deplorable security situation in the country is as a result of failed leadership and good governance in the country. Jamilu, who was the Chief of Protocol to former…

  • new voters

    INEC registers 198,038 new voters in Niger

    — 8th August 2018

    NAN The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Niger registered 198,038 new voters in the Continuous Voter’s Registration (CVR) exercise between Jan. and Aug. 2018, the Resident Electoral Commission, Prof. Samuel Egwu, has said. Egwu, who addressed a news conference in Minna 0n Wednesday, said that the CVR would be suspended on Aug. 17, 2018…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share