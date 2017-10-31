The Sun News
National / Over 5,000 security personnel for Nov. 4 Enugu LG Polls

Over 5,000 security personnel for Nov. 4 Enugu LG Polls

— 31st October 2017

The Commissioner of Police in Enugu State, Mr Mohammed Danmalam, has said that over 5,000 security personnel will be deployed for the Enugu State Local Government polls on November 4.

He said that the personnel would be drawn from the various security agencies working in the state.

Danmalam said, in Enugu, on Tuesday, that the poll would witness massive vehicular logistics as the security agencies would pull their logistics resources together for the exercise.

Danmalam said that both armed and plain-clothed officers and men from various security agencies would provide needed security before, during and after the election.

According to him, the harmonised joint operation for the council poll shows the level of co-operation and synergy among various security agencies in the state.

“No security agency will be left out in the security duty for the council poll as we have jointly mapped out strategies on how to provide effective policing and security for the election,’’ he said.

He, however, warned politicians and their followers to abide by the rules of the game, saying that any politician or supporter who contravened the electoral law would be arrested and prosecuted.

“Yes, let me use this avenue to warn troublemakers to steer clear of Enugu State, especially within the election period.

“Under my watch, we will not tolerate ballot box snatching, violence and hooliganism from anybody.

“All forms of violence and intimidation is outlawed in this election,’’ Danmalam said.

The Enugu State Independent Electoral Commission (ENSIEC) had fixed Saturday, Nov. 4, for council poll in the state.

The council poll would be carried out simultaneously for the positions of chairmen and Councillors in the 17 Local Government Areas and 261 political wards in the state.

Various political parties and ENSIEC had on Thursday signed a peace bond in the presence of the police commissioner at a stakeholders’ parley with the police. (NAN)

