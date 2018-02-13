The Sun News
Latest
13th February 2018 - Over 5,000 child soldiers released in 2017, says UN
13th February 2018 - Zuma must go, ANC decides
13th February 2018 - State of emergency in education: Stakeholders challenge FG: Teach us the full lesson
13th February 2018 - Amosun, council chairman, VC pledge to reposition OOU
13th February 2018 - Don’t consider Oshiomhole for board appointment, Edo APC youths beg Buhari
13th February 2018 - State of emergency in education: Stakeholders challenge FG: Teach us the full lesson
13th February 2018 - 5.5m pupils to benefit in school feeding –FG
13th February 2018 - New VC to make Unilag best in research
13th February 2018 - NOUN best student reveals his secret
13th February 2018 - Oxfam’s deputy CEO resigns over charity’s prostitution scandal
Home / World News / Over 5,000 child soldiers released in 2017, says UN

Over 5,000 child soldiers released in 2017, says UN

— 13th February 2018

NAN

The United Nations said more than 5,000 child soldiers were released and reintegrated in 2017 due to the international commitment to end the recruitment and use of children in armed conflict.

Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Children and Armed Conflict, Ms Virginia Gamba, stated this in her message on the International Day against the Use of Child Soldiers.

The UN envoy, however, regretted that tens of thousands more child soldiers remained.

“Once released, these children still have to face the complex and long reintegration process into their communities, a decisive step for their wellbeing which also contributes to end the cycles of violence.

“Children can only be freed from armed groups and forces through a comprehensive reintegration process, including medical and psycho-social support, as well as educational programmes and trainings.

“Without a strong political and financial commitment to the reintegration process, re-recruitment is unfortunately likely to happen in many conflict situations,” Virginia Gamba, said.

In spite of progress, boys and girls continued to be recruited, kidnapped, forced to fight or work for military groups or armed forces, she said.

She said the recruitment and use of children happened in all 20 country situations covered by the Children and Armed Conflict mandate.

According to her, 61 parties to conflict out of 63 are listed for this grave violation in the 2016 Annual Report of the Secretary-General, making it by far the most widely-spread violation.

Gamba reminded that “these children experience appalling levels of violence, which is likely to have dramatic physical and psychological consequences for the adults they will become.

“It is our responsibility to show these children that there is hope outside of conflicts, that they can live in peace and security and be allowed to live their dreams”.

The 2018 International Day against the Use of Child Soldiers, marked the 18th anniversary of the Optional Protocol to the Convention on the Rights of the Child on the involvement of children in armed conflict.

This protocol, adopted by the UN General Assembly in May 2000, sets the minimum age for recruitment into armed forces in conflict at 18 and has been ratified by 167 state parties.

The Special Representative called for support to continue moving towards universal ratification of this important international standard.

The international Day against the Use of Child was initiated in 2002 when the Optional Protocol to the Convention on the Rights of the Child on the Involvement of Children in Armed Conflict entered into force on Feb. 12, 2002.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

BREAKTHROUGH: Man over 40?? Shrink your Prostate Enlargement in 13 Days! Learn How!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Don’t consider Oshiomhole for board appointment, Edo APC youths beg Buhari

— 13th February 2018

• Demand probe of ex-governor All Progressives Congress (APC) youths in Edo State, under the aegis of All Progressives Congress Youth Vigilante, have urged President Muhammadu Buhari and the national leadership of the party not to consider former governor, Adams Oshiuomhole for any board appointment allocated to the state. The youths, who demanded the cancellation…

  • Fayose writes Buhari over renaming of Oye-Ekiti varsity

    — 13th February 2018

    Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has written to remind President Muhammadu Buhari on the renaming of the Federal University, Oye Ekiti (FUOYE) as Adeyinka Adebayo University, after military governor of defunct Western Region, the late General Robert Adeyinka Adebayo. Adebayo died last year and was buried on May 20, 2017, at…

  • Ajimobi swears in Customary Court of Appeal president, new HoS

    — 13th February 2018

    Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan Oyo State Governor, Abiola Ajimobi, yesterday swore in a pioneer President of the Customary Court of Appeal, Justice Solomon Akinteye, and a new Head of Service (HoS), Mrs. Olawumi Ogunesan, who was until her appointment the permanent secretary, Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters. The separate ceremonies were held one after…

  • Ambode approves construction of pedestrian bridge at Toyota Bus Stop

    — 13th February 2018

    • Extends Oshodi-Int’l Airport road Moshood Adebayo Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, has approved the construction of a pedestrian bridge at Toyota Bus Stop. The non-availability of a bridge at the ever-busy bus stop along the Oshodi-Apapa Expressway had, in the past, caused many accidents and claimed many lives. Ambode also announced the extension of…

  • Senate, unending subsidy probe

    — 13th February 2018

    Fred Itua, Abuja   Until the administration of former President Olusegun Obasanjo came into power in 1999, the phrase, fuel subsidy appears alien to Nigerians. Obasanjo introduced subsidy regime when he jerked up the prices of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) in October, 2003. Since then, it has been from one controversy to another. The Nigerian National…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share