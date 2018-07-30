– The Sun News
Latest
30th July 2018 - Over 500 tourists trapped on Indonesian mountain after deadly quake
30th July 2018 - 2019: Smart Adeyemi receives royal blessing
30th July 2018 - Edo Police parade suspected kidnappers of ex-Army Major
30th July 2018 - Osun REC commends parties for peaceful primaries
30th July 2018 - JUST IN: Kano Assembly Speaker impeached
30th July 2018 - UPDATE: Benue factional Speaker moves to impeach Gov. Ortom over alleged N33b embezzlement, others
30th July 2018 - JUST IN: Tension in Benue as 8 APC lawmakers take over Benue Assembly, serve Ortom impeachment notice
30th July 2018 - NEMA to engage states in effective disaster management
30th July 2018 - Dasuki family asks NBA to sanction Malami for alleged unprofessional conduct
30th July 2018 - Igbo keen on 2023 Presidency, says Osita Okechukwu
Home / World News / Over 500 tourists trapped on Indonesian mountain after deadly quake
Indonesian

Over 500 tourists trapped on Indonesian mountain after deadly quake

— 30th July 2018

NAN

A total of 524 tourists have been trapped on a mountain in Indonesian popular tourist island of Lombok after a strong quake triggered landslides that cut off roads, a government official said on Monday.

“The tourists hiking the Mount Rinjani volcano in West Nusa Tenggara province include 358 foreign visitors and 166 domestic tourists,’’ spokesman of the national disaster management agency Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said.

Nugroho said that the foreign visitors come from the U.S., UK, Malaysia, Canada, France, Netherlands, Thailand and Singapore.

“Landslides have already occurred with rocks and soil burying the road to go down from the mountain.

“Soldiers, police personnel and volunteers were rescuing the stranded holidaymakers on Monday,’’ Sutopo told newsmen.

READ ALSO JUST IN: Kano Assembly Speaker impeached

A 6.4-magnitude quake rocked West Nusa Tenggara province early Sunday, leaving no fewer than 14 people dead, including one Malaysian, 162 others injured and over 1,000 houses and buildings destroyed.

According to the government data, Mount Rinjani volcano, a popular tourist destination, draws hundreds of thousands of climbers every year.

Report says Indonesia sees frequent quakes as it lies in the quake-prone Pacific Ring of Fire area.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

ADEYEMI

2019: Smart Adeyemi receives royal blessing

— 30th July 2018

Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja It was a glorious day for Sen. Smart Adeyemi, at the weekend, as thousands of his supporters cutting across three communities in Okun land trooped out to give support for his senatorial ambition. The senator’s  first port of call was Ogidi in Ijumu Local Government Area of the state where the traditional…

  • EDO POLICE

    Edo Police parade suspected kidnappers of ex-Army Major

    — 30th July 2018

    Tony Osauzo and Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin-City The Edo State Police Command, on Sunday, paraded suspected kidnappers of a retired Major Stephen Omoigui,  who was abducted  alongside his sales girl in Benin-City. The kidnappers were among  47 suspects who were arrested for offences ranging from murder, armed robbery, kidnapping and cultism. Addressing newsmen on the arrest…

  • OSUN REC

    Osun REC commends parties for peaceful primaries

    — 30th July 2018

    Clement Adeyi, Osogbo Osun State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Mr. Olusegun Agbaje, has commended the political parties in the state for conducting a violence-free primary elections ahead of the gubernatorial poll on September 22. All the political parties in the state have conducted their primaries and elected their flag bearers in readiness for the election. Agbaje…

  • KANO

    JUST IN: Kano Assembly Speaker impeached

    — 30th July 2018

    Reports from Kano State now says that the Speaker of the state’s House of Assembly, Abdullahi Atta, has been impeached. A new Speaker, Alhassan Rurum, was immediately sworn in by the Clerk of the House. Details later…

  • ORTOM

    UPDATE: Benue factional Speaker moves to impeach Gov. Ortom over alleged N33b embezzlement, others

    — 30th July 2018

    Rose Ejembi, Makurdi Some members of the Benue State House of Assembly led by the impeached Speaker, Terkmbi Ikyange, said they had commenced impeachment process against Governor Samuel Ortom of the state over alleged embezzlement of local funds to the tune of N33 billion, non performance and other sundry issues. Ikyange, in a chat with…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share