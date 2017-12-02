The Sun News
Latest
2nd December 2017 - Over 300,000 living with HIV in Benue – AHF
2nd December 2017 - Challenges of running a university in Nigeria – Prof Otunta, MOUA VC
2nd December 2017 - Has Toke Makinwa turned femme fatale?
2nd December 2017 - Folorunsho Alakija’s gesture for women
2nd December 2017 - High society storm Tola Adegbite fashion brand launch
2nd December 2017 - Kayode Alfred launches Aristocrat Clothesline
2nd December 2017 - Susan Eyo-Honesty finally finds love
2nd December 2017 - Oil tycoon Francis Inegbeniki’s good turn
2nd December 2017 - I never dumped my lover for Abuja big boy
2nd December 2017 - Do you suffer from commitment phobia?
Home / National / Over 300,000 living with HIV in Benue – AHF

Over 300,000 living with HIV in Benue – AHF

— 2nd December 2017

From: Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

More than 300,000 people are said to be living positively with the Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) with about 140,000 HIV patients undergoing treatment in Benue State.

Acting Country Programme Manager of AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF), Dr. Greg Abiaziem, who gave the figure, on Friday, in a chat with newsmen, in Makurdi, on the occasion of the World AIDS day celebration, also put the prevalence rate of the virus in the state at 15.4 percent.

While describing the development as unacceptable, Abuaziem said it was consequent upon that that his organisation had been working hard in 10 local government areas of the state in collaboration with the state government to tackle the epidemic and bring down the figure.

“Benue state where we are working and with the current national survey carried out in 2014, ranked highest with 15.4 percent which is unacceptably high. We have over 300, 000 people living with HIV and AIDS. Out of this number, 140, 000 HIV patients are currently undergoing treatment in the state.

“That is why we are working hard as stakeholders to bring the figure down. Government must put more funds into HIV project to keep the service going to reduce prevalence. The adolescents girl are the most vulnerable and we need to reach out to them,” he said.

He stated further that there was need to urgently intensify efforts at bridging the gap following the 2016 statistics which put the global death record from HIV/AIDS at one million while two million new infection was revorded across the world with in 2016 alone with 20 million persons currently without treatment.

The acting Country Programme Manager added that the status of people most vulnerable to the scourge had shifted to the adolescents with the key population being Men Sleeping with Men (MSM) as he noted that despite challenges ahead, the AHF in collaboration with the state’s agency on AIDS control had made huge success in the sector by reducing the size and impact of the epidemic in the state.

Abiaziem restated the commitment of the Foundation to continue to do its best to expand coverage and access to HIV testing and treatment in the state, stresding that this year’s World AIDS Day was meant to create awareness and launch fast track initiatives to undergo testing and counselling which is an avenue to reach out to the populace so that they can come out and know their status.

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Over 300,000 living with HIV in Benue – AHF

— 2nd December 2017

From: Rose Ejembi, Makurdi More than 300,000 people are said to be living positively with the Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) with about 140,000 HIV patients undergoing treatment in Benue State. Acting Country Programme Manager of AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF), Dr. Greg Abiaziem, who gave the figure, on Friday, in a chat with newsmen, in Makurdi,…

  • A’Ibom LG polls: PDP boasts of victory

    — 2nd December 2017

    FROM: JOE EFFIONG, Uyo The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has claimed victory in today’s local government election in Akwa Ibom State even before polling. The party, in response to the allegation of colluding with the Akwa Ibom State Independent Electoral Commission (AKISIEC) to rig PDP to victory, hit back, saying its accuser, the All Progressives…

  • Delta Assembly passes 2018 budget of N308bn

    — 2nd December 2017

    From PAUL OSUYI, Asaba The Delta State House of Assembly has passed the 2018 Appropriation Bill of N308.9 billion, with an increase of N10 billion against the initial proposal of N298 billion as presented to the House by the state governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa in October. The passage was sequel to the presentation of the…

  • PDP S’W crisis: Olafeso heads to appeal court

    — 2nd December 2017

    Dr. Eddy Olafeso led- faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the South West has gone to the appeal court to assert it is the authentic leadership of the party in the zone, few days to the party’s national convention billed for next Saturday. Mr. Remi Olatubora, counsel to the Olafeso group, who disclosed…

  • Buhari, Osinbajo laud Imo first lady over concern for less privileged 

    — 2nd December 2017

    From GEORGE ONYEJIUWA, OWERRI President Muhammadu Buhari, and his deputy, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, have commended wife of the Imo State governor, Nneoma Nkechi Okorocha, for her love and concern for the less-privileged especially widows in Imo State. President Buhari, who was represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Boss Mustapha and…

Archive

December 2017
S M T W T F S
« Nov    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share