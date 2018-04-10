The Sun News
Latest
10th April 2018 - Over 271,000 Nigerians affected by Facebook data breach
10th April 2018 - Eko Disco denies non-remittance of bulk energy debt to NBET
10th April 2018 - Lagos, Abuja airports’ CCTV projects near completion –FAAN
10th April 2018 - AfDB approves $50m for Commerzbank to address trade finance
10th April 2018 - Cadbury launches $50m lifestyle programme for children
10th April 2018 - Trade laws: LCCI blames high tariff for non-compliance
10th April 2018 - Trade war: Uncertainty hangs over future earnings of banks
10th April 2018 - BOA, SunTrust Bank seal MoU on agric banking
10th April 2018 - Diamond Bank rewards 1,016 customers with N59m
10th April 2018 - ‘FG’s reduced borrowing’ll crash interest rate’
Home / Business / Over 271,000 Nigerians affected by Facebook data breach
Nigerians

Over 271,000 Nigerians affected by Facebook data breach

— 10th April 2018

Chinenye Anuforo

Facebook yesterday disclosed that about 271,469 data belonging to Nigerians whose friends would have installed the ‘This is Your Digital Life’ app, were exposed to the Cambridge Analytica data breach.

In a statement made available to Daily Sun, Facebook  also said 78 Facebook users in Nigeria installed the app on their phones. Last week, the social platform said 87 million users were affected by the hack , higher than previously reported estimates of 50 million and said “most people on Facebook could have had their public profiles scrapped.”

Facebook issued the number in a lengthy post by Mike Schroepfer about its privacy changes, which include restricting third-party app access and deleting phone call and text information that’s over a year old.

Facebook also said it’s ending a feature that lets users search for a profile using a phone number or personal email, and suggested that bad actors have abused the ability and taken information from personal profiles as a result.

“Given the scale and sophistication of the activity we’ve seen, we believe most people on Facebook could have had their public profile scrapped in this way. So we have now disabled this feature,” Schroepfer said in the post.

Cambridge Analytica was accused of improperly gaining access to personal information of Facebook users, spurring legal probes and changes to Facebook’s privacy policies.

Media reports, last month, alleged a UK-based researcher collected the data from Facebook users when just 270,000 users downloaded a psychology quiz app that requested access to their personal data.

Facebook’s policies regarding third-party apps at the time allowed apps to request the data of users who downloaded the apps and those users’ friends, impacting a much larger swath of people.

Facebook has said since that it ended that practice years ago. Schroepfer’s post on Wednesday outlined specific ways in which Facebook is restricting the types and amounts of data third-party apps can access about users.

The company said, for example, that third-party apps will no longer be able to see who attended your Facebook event or posts made in the event page.

But Facebook users may not need to worry much as the social media platform is breaking its back in the face of the current scandal to better protect the information of users.

Share

About author

Rapheal

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Nigerians

Over 271,000 Nigerians affected by Facebook data breach

— 10th April 2018

Chinenye Anuforo Facebook yesterday disclosed that about 271,469 data belonging to Nigerians whose friends would have installed the ‘This is Your Digital Life’ app, were exposed to the Cambridge Analytica data breach. In a statement made available to Daily Sun, Facebook  also said 78 Facebook users in Nigeria installed the app on their phones. Last…

  • NBET

    Eko Disco denies non-remittance of bulk energy debt to NBET

    — 10th April 2018

    Adewale Sanyaolu The management of Eko Electricity Distribution Company has denied a news report which listed the company as one of the distribution companies (Discos) that failed to remit payment of bulk energy for last January. The company’s Chief Legal Officer, Wola Joseph-Ojoye, said contrary to the report, the company has been consistent in the…

  • CCTV

    Lagos, Abuja airports’ CCTV projects near completion –FAAN

    — 10th April 2018

    Louis Ibah The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) says it has commenced an audit of the safety and security infrastructure and processes at the Port Harcourt Airport, Enugu and Kano Airports. FAAN also says work on the installation of Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras at the airsides of Lagos and Abuja international airports have…

  • AfDB

    AfDB approves $50m for Commerzbank to address trade finance

    — 10th April 2018

    The Board of Directors, African Development Bank (AfDB) has approved $50 million unfunded Risk Participation Agreement for Commerzbank to address Africa’s trade finance market. The bank announced this in a statement by its Principal Communication Officer, Mrs Olivia Obiang on Thursday in Abuja. The bank said the risk participation would leverage Commerzbank support to African…

  • LCCI

    Trade laws: LCCI blames high tariff for non-compliance

    — 10th April 2018

    Bimbola Oyesola Organised Private Sector has blamed the inappropriate trade policies of the Federal Government and high import tariffs as factors responsible for non- compliance with trade laws and regulations by those in the import and export business. The Director-General, Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Muda Yusuf,said excessive documentation processes, weak moral obligation,…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share