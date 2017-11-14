The Sun News
Home / National / Over 23, 000 women living with Diabetes in Rivers – Govt.

Over 23, 000 women living with Diabetes in Rivers – Govt.

— 14th November 2017

From: TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Princewill Chike, has disclosed that over 23,000 women live with diabetes in the state, saying that the victims were mainly pregnant women as well as those within the reproductive age.

Prof. Chike revealed this, on Tuesday, in Port Harcourt, while briefing newsmen on the 2017 World Diabetes Day with the theme: ‘Women and Diabetes; our right to a healthy future’.

He noted that the disease was on increase in the state, saying that statistical study carried out by the state’s Ministry of Health showed that between 2011 and 2016, over 23,000 women were diabetic.

Chike noted that several environmental factors in the Niger Delta region contribute heavily to the health challenge on women, adding that the state government is in collaboration with relevant bodies to carry out sensitization programmes and treatment for women in the state.

He urged members of the public to regularly seek proper health attention, adding that proper antenatal care should be given to women.

The Health Commissioner further disclosed that the state government had imported medical facilities to cater for the health needs of the patients.

In his words, “In Rivers State, health data 2011 to 2016, showed that over 23, 304 women are living with diabetes; people who do not utilise services of health facilities in the State are not captured. Therefore, prevalence in the state is more than this and increasing daily.

“The burden of diabetes in Rivers State is increasing on daily basis. Hence, the need to sensitise ourselves on prevention and control of this silent killer.

The commissioner further urged women of childbearing age and pregnant women, to access the health facilities in the State for screening and treatment, if found living with the disease.

“There is, therefore, an urgent need for women of childbearing age, pregnant women and the general population, to seek screening, diagnosis and appropriate treatment to people with diabetes.

“We are, therefore, advised to utilize services rendered by numerous health facilities in the State for early diagnosis, detection of risk factors, treatment of the disease and its complications”, Prof. Chike advised.

