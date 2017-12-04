The Sun News
Over 1,500 Nigerians languishing in Indian cells, says self-confessed migrant

— 4th December 2017

From: Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki

More than 1,500 Nigerians, are at the moment, reportedly languishing in various deportation camps established by the Indian Government.

The detained Nigerians are saidcto have entered the country illegally.

This was disclosed to newsmen in Abakaliki, the capital of Ebonyi State by one of the deported Nigerians in that country, Chukwudi Onu,

Onu was recently deported from India over non-possession of relevant documents that enables migrants to live in the country. He revealed that he had travelled to the country with medical visa but couldn’t return to Nigeria to get a resident visa when the former expired.

Recounting his experience in the deportation camp, Mr Onu said that many Nigerians in that country especially those in the deportation camp were going through hell.

He therefore called on the Federal Government to widen the scope of its repatriation project to cover not only Nigerians stranded in Libya but also those held in deportation camps in Asian countries such as India and Malaysia.

Onu who said he is from Uburu in Ohaozara Local Government Area of
Ebonyi State lamented that his wife and three kids are still stranded
in India following his arrested and deportation in May this year.

“I have been living in India for the past six years, I travelled with my family in December 2011 and on May 15th, I was arrested by Indian Immigration Police over expired visa, from there to deportation camp where I spent over a month before I was deported to Nigeria” he narrated.

Onu accused the Indian government of being hostile to Nigerians, alleging that even those with valid passports were most times arrested and hauled into deportation camps, only to be released after their papers must have been verified.

“Yes there were over 1,500 Nigerians, because in my room I think we were about sixty something and they have over twenty one rooms, there are places for Pakistanis and Afghanistans, I think I saw one Polish and an Australian, but the population of Nigerians is twenty times to the one of other nationals” he said.

He explained that his family had been kicked out of their apartment over unpaid bills and could not go to deportation camp because of the harsh treatment being meted out to Nigerians.

“My family are staying in an open church, even to raise money for their air tickets is an uphill task for me. I have been reaching out to the government and Nigerian High Commission in India. Right now, I am appealing to Ebonyi State government because am from Uburu in Ohaozara Local Government Area and well-meaning Nigerians to help me rescue my family”

The deportee pleaded with the Federal Government and the Ebonyi State Government to assist him to rescue his family. He said he was worried about the condition of his family as Indian weather presently is too cold noting that he was paying eight hundred dollars for their rent from Nigeria until he ran out of cash.

He stated that air ticket for his wife and three kids from New Delhi India to Akanu Ibiam International Airport Enugu would cost a total of $4,000 but would prefer tickets.

“Each ticket from New Delhi to Enugu is about N312,000 multiplied by four is about N1.2 million but I have been able to raise about two hundred thousand Naira by myself, am only appealing to Federal and Ebonyi State governments as well as well meaning Nigerians to assist. I don’t really need the cash, if tickets are bought from any travelling Agency, I will send it to them” he added.

