– The Sun News
Latest
3rd September 2018 - Over 10m uncollected PVCs: INEC partners NCC to send sms to owners
3rd September 2018 - Primaries: Nasarawa APGA assures aspirants of neutrality
3rd September 2018 - Abductors of Delta Catholic priest demand N15m ransom
3rd September 2018 - Ex-NAFDAC DG, Orhii picks Benue governorship form
3rd September 2018 - Delta 2019: Ojougboh signs pact to do one term if…
3rd September 2018 - Kogi govt moves to end violence, child abuse
3rd September 2018 - Late Justice Umezulike goes home, Sept. 28
3rd September 2018 - Filmmaker, Steve Egboro bags honorary doctorate  in US
3rd September 2018 - Buhari pushes for reverse trade imbalance between ECOWAS, China
3rd September 2018 - FG asks court to dismiss suit seeking to stop reconvening of Senate
Home / Elections / National / Over 10m uncollected PVCs: INEC partners NCC to send sms to owners
SMS

Over 10m uncollected PVCs: INEC partners NCC to send sms to owners

— 3rd September 2018

NAN

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it is partnering with the Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC) to send messages to owners of the uncollected Permanent Voter Cards (PVC).

A National Commissioner of INEC, Mr Soyebi Adedeji, made this known on Monday in Abuja at the Nigeria Civil Society Situation Room Dialogue Session on Osun Election.

Adedeji said that the measure became imperative in order to remind Nigerians of their civic duty so as to ensure a successful electoral process.

He said that the number of uncollected PVCs with the commission was of great concern, adding that this number could determine who wins or loses elections.

READ ALSO Abductors of Delta Catholic priest demand N15m ransom

“The Continuous Voter Registration has come to an end and INEC has other things to concentrate on since election is a matter of a chain of events.

“Before the end of the CVR the commission as at last week had 10 million uncollected PVCs in its possession, now with the end of the CRV there are additional 14 million registrant cards to be processed within 165 days.

“People need to come and collect their PVCs; it is not just about registering, collection is the most important thing. When people register, the collection is always less than 50 per cent.

“We need to find a way to see what we can do about collection so we have decided to partner with NCC to alert Nigerians on the status of their cards,’’ the commissioner said.

Adedeji said that 46 political parties out of the 91 registered had notified the commission about their primaries and when their activities would pick up.

He urged CSOs to partner with INEC to monitor the activities of political parties to ensure that parties played the game according to the rules.

He said there was need for the parties to follow and respect their rules since they made it to ensure internal democracy and respect for their constitutions, stressing that it was the basis of democracy.

The commissioner said that the call for parties to respect the law they made in their parties was necessary in order to forestall too many legal cases after elections.

Adedeji said that between the last election and September 2018, INEC had appeared in court 1000 times due to lack of internal democracy in parties.

He said that INEC has trained ad hoc staff and had made relevant preparations for the Osun election, adding that the secrecy of balloting was also being looked at.

READ ALSO Primaries: Nasarawa APGA assures aspirants of neutrality

Mr Clement Nwankwo, Convener, Nigeria Civil Society Situation Room, a coalition of civil society organisations, assured INEC of its support in ensuring free, fair and credible elections.

Nwankwo said that the legislation on electoral offences should be passed if executive was serious about good governance and called for the passage of other bills relating to elections to strengthen the process.

He also called for the neutrality of security agents during elections, adding that a partisan law enforcement organisation could undermine credible election process.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event was supported by the British Department for International Development (DFID) and the UKaid to promote credible elections in Nigeria.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

SMS

Over 10m uncollected PVCs: INEC partners NCC to send sms to owners

— 3rd September 2018

NAN The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it is partnering with the Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC) to send messages to owners of the uncollected Permanent Voter Cards (PVC). A National Commissioner of INEC, Mr Soyebi Adedeji, made this known on Monday in Abuja at the Nigeria Civil Society Situation Room Dialogue Session on Osun…

  • DELTA CATHOLIC CHURCH

    Abductors of Delta Catholic priest demand N15m ransom

    — 3rd September 2018

    Paul Osuyi, Asaba Kidnappers of the Parish Priest of Emmanuel Catholic Church in Aragba community, Okpe Local Government Area of Delta State, Rev. Fr. Christopher Ogaga, have reportedly demanded a ransom of N15 million for the cleric to breath the sweet air of freedom. Fr. Ogaga who is also the Principal of St. Peter Claver…

  • ORHII

    Ex-NAFDAC DG, Orhii picks Benue governorship form

    — 3rd September 2018

    Rose Ejembi, Makurdi A former Director General of National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) Dr. Paul Orhii, says he remains the best option for the Benue number one job, come 2019. Orhii disclosed this while speaking with newsmen shortly after arrival, in Makurdi, the state capital from Abuja, where he picked…

  • OJOUGBOH

    Delta 2019: Ojougboh signs pact to do one term if…

    — 3rd September 2018

    Paul Osuyi, Asaba A former deputy national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party and now a governorship aspirant in Delta State on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Cairo Ojougboh, has signed an agreement to do one term if elected. Ojougboh, a former member of the House of Representatives signed the agreement…

  • Ampitan

    Kogi govt moves to end violence, child abuse

    — 3rd September 2018

    NAN The Kogi Government is determined to curb all forms of violence and child abuse in all parts of the state. The state Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Mrs Bolanle Ampitan, made this known during  a news conference in Lokoja on Monday. The commissioner also formally launched a campaign to eradicate violence against…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share