Over 1000 stolen cars recovered but still in Police custody

The Nigeria Police said 1,120 vehicles recovered from robbers are awaiting repossession by their owners in police stations across Lagos and Ogun states.

The Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Zone 2 Command, Abdulmajid Ali, disclosed this on Thursday while appraising the activities of the command he took over six weeks ago.

He advised members of the public who have lost their vehicles to robbers to check the recovered ones at police formations across the two states.

Mr. Ali said the vehicles were being kept by the Criminal Investigation and Intelligence departments, Anti-Robbery Squads, Special Anti-Robbery Squads, and Zonal Intervention Squads in the states.

The police chief urged members of the public to make enquiries from the police on any security issue that can assist in achieving better policing and protection of lives and property.

He also encouraged Nigerians to report any unpleasant or unethical conduct by police personnel to his office, through the Zonal Monitoring Unit (08038255873), Public Relations Department (08037168147) or his personal line,08055885544,(SMS only) for necessary action.

(Source: PREMIUM TIMES)