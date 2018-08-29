Over 1,000 cases of acute water diarrhoea in Borno— 29th August 2018
- Govt tasks public on sanitation
Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri
No fewer than 1, 068 cases of Acute Watery Diarrhoea (AWD) have been reported in some communities in 10 local governments of Borno State.
Commissioner for Health, Haruna Mshelia at a press conference in Maiduguri yesterday blamed poor sanitation and lack of personal hygiene as responsible for the health challenge which came at the start of rainfall late May.
“A total of 1068 cases of Acute Watery Diarrhoea spreading over 10 local governments and communities have been reported,” Mshelia said.
He, however, added that no death related to the AWD has been reported so far. “No single case of death related to these cases so far,” he maintained.
He said the cases were not established to be cholera, urging people not to panic.
Mshelia explained that open defecation, poor sanitation at homes and working places, chemical and food poisoning were responsible for acute watery diarrhoea and appealed to the people to take personal hygiene seriously.
“Hand-washing with soaps is important. People should wash their hands before eating and anytime they use public convenience.
Personal hygiene and sanitation is very critical. We should educate people especially in the local areas not to drink water from the streams without boiling. Boil water” he counselled.
