– The Sun News
Latest
22nd July 2018 - Over 100 VVF patients to undergo treatment in Benue
22nd July 2018 - Supreme Court acquittal: Emir names Saraki 4th Waziri Garin of Ilorin
22nd July 2018 - Enugu stands still as Ben Onwudinjo declares for governorship race
22nd July 2018 - Meet Toyin Olajide, Nigeria’s first female airline managing director
22nd July 2018 - How I lost my wife, first son in Mediterranean Sea – Ndigwe, Anambra bizman
22nd July 2018 - Samuel Ortom: Executive flip-flopping when the centre no longer holds
22nd July 2018 - Identical twins: Their psychic powers, pranks, challenges
22nd July 2018 - The tormentors of Lagos
22nd July 2018 - Barca renews €60m Willian deal
22nd July 2018 - Ighalo scores ninth goal in China
Home / National / Over 100 VVF patients to undergo treatment in Benue
BENUE

Over 100 VVF patients to undergo treatment in Benue

— 22nd July 2018

Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Over 100 Benue women, suffering from Vesico Vaginal Fistula (VVF), are currently undergoing medical screening and treatment at the Bishop Murray Hospital in Makurdi, the Benue State capital.

The VVF medical Outreach, which was organised by the wife of Benue State govermor, Mrs. Eunice Ortom, in collaboration with the Birmingham University Teaching Hospital, Jos, is expected to last for one week.

Speaking with newsmen at the premises of the hospital on Sunday afternoon, leader of the medical team from Jos, Dr. Sunday Langtang said already, over 30 women with VVF have so far registered to be screened for surgery.

He explained further that the team would be performing medical operation on at least 40 women in Makurdi after which those with complicated cases would be transferred to Jos for surgery.

He stated that from data available to the Birmingham University Teaching Hospital in Jos, there are more VVF patients from Benue than any other states in the north central region of Nigeria.

READ ALSO:  Supreme Court acquittal: Emir names Saraki 4th Waziri Garin of Ilorin

obstructed labor and pelvic surgery carried out by quacks, lamented a situation where many women especially in the rural areas go through prolonged labor at home and when the situation is almost getting out of hands, they would be rushed to quacks who wrongly perform pelvic surgery on them.

While noting that at least 120 affected women would be attended to and treated in the course of the medical outreach, Langtang however expressed the assurance that over 90 percent of the patients would go home cured.

One of the patients, Mrs. Comfort Mue, who spoke with our correspondent expressed joy at the news of having to undergo surgery to correct her urinary incontinence free of charge and thanked the wife of the state Governor for the gesture.

 

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

BENUE

Over 100 VVF patients to undergo treatment in Benue

— 22nd July 2018

Rose Ejembi, Makurdi Over 100 Benue women, suffering from Vesico Vaginal Fistula (VVF), are currently undergoing medical screening and treatment at the Bishop Murray Hospital in Makurdi, the Benue State capital. The VVF medical Outreach, which was organised by the wife of Benue State govermor, Mrs. Eunice Ortom, in collaboration with the Birmingham University Teaching…

  • SARAKI

    Supreme Court acquittal: Emir names Saraki 4th Waziri Garin of Ilorin

    — 22nd July 2018

    Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin Emir of Ilorin and chairman, Kwara State Traditional Council,  Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu  Gambari, on Sunday, elevated the Senate President Bukola Saraki to the position of Waziri Garin of Ilorin, the traditional Prime Minister of the emirate. The elevation, which came as a surprise package to the Senate President, was announced at the…

  • ENUGU

    Enugu stands still as Ben Onwudinjo declares for governorship race

    — 22nd July 2018

    Felix Ikem, Nsukka A mammoth crowd, over the weekend, in Enugu, defied heavy downpour to witness the declaration of Mr. Ben Onwudinjo, who seek to contest the 2019 governorship in the state. Onwudinjo is seeking the Enugu State governorship seat under the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA). He declared his intention at…

  • SAMUEL ORTOM

    Samuel Ortom: Executive flip-flopping when the centre no longer holds

    — 22nd July 2018

    Samuel Ortom was born on April 23, 1961. He holds a Masters of Public Administration from the Benue University and a Ph.D from the Commonwealth University, Belize, which he earned through distance learning. Tope Adeboboye His face hardly feigns defiance; neither does his demeanour depict the rebellious persona. Add that to his perpetually timorous mien,…

  • UNDEMOCRATIC

    2019 tears Kaduna APC apart

    — 22nd July 2018

    – Senators Hunkuyi, Sani, others, declare el-Rufai undemocratic, plot his fall – We’re reconciling with aggrieved members, says governor Ismail Omipidan and Sola Ojo, Kaduna “The reconciliation being embarked upon by the All Progressives Progress (APC) is too little and it is coming a little too late because in Kaduna, the people have decided to…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share