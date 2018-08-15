Over 100 lost but found children re-united with families in Delta

Paul Osuyi, Asaba

No fewer than 100 lost but found children have been re-united with their families in the last one year by the Delta State Government.

Commissioner for Women Affairs, Community and Social Development in the state, Mrs. Omatsola Williams made this known at a ministerial briefing in Asaba.

She said a total of 693 applications were received out of which 136 children were released from the different approved orphanages to prospective adoptive parents while the remaining applications were at various stages of the adoption process.

Mrs. Williams said educational support was given to 300 orphans and vulnerable children, adding that 14 out of 21 Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) of the state origin have secured the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) scholarships in higher institutions.

According to her, while the process is on for another 30 slots, Agip Oil Exploration Nigeria Limited gave mobility aids and other materials for them and registered charity homes in the state last year.

She also disclosed that the number of government approved orphanages had increased from 27 to 32, and that applications for more prospective orphanages were at different stages of processing for approval.

She also revealed that the Ministry received 35 applications from families with multiple births, out of which 18 families have benefited while the remaining 17 applications already processed are expected to benefit this year.

Speaking alongside her colleague in the Directorate of Science and Technology, Bright Edejewaro, Mrs. Williams said, “the ministry supports women living with HIV/AIDS with life support equipments and items. A total of over 300 have benefited from this scheme.”

She said from 2015 till date, over 1,290 elderly persons have visited the re-creational centre for the elderly indoor games, interactions and reading of newspapers in order to be physically fit, psychologically balanced and up to date with prevailing trends.

The commissioner disclosed that five approved old people’s homes in the state, established by the Catholic Mission at Agbor, Umunede, Asaba and Warri, and the Word of Life Bible Church at Warri.