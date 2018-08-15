– The Sun News
Latest
15th August 2018 - Over 100 lost but found children re-united with families in Delta
15th August 2018 - Bye-election: Bauchi gov. reacts to allegation of rigging
15th August 2018 - NASS invasion: Nigerians deserve apology –Okonkwo
15th August 2018 - Igbo leaders seek new constitution before 2019 elections
15th August 2018 - Enugu seals banks, others, over non-payment of N200m taxes
15th August 2018 - Onitsha traders protest ejection from market, assault
15th August 2018 - South East govs move to make zone agriculture hub
15th August 2018 - Alaibe commiserates with Dickson over mother’s death
15th August 2018 - Why Buhari should be re-elected –NDDC boss
15th August 2018 - Agabi, Odumakin, others praise Odili at 70
Home / National / Over 100 lost but found children re-united with families in Delta
CHILDREN

Over 100 lost but found children re-united with families in Delta

— 15th August 2018

Paul Osuyi, Asaba

No fewer than 100 lost but found children have been re-united with their families in the last one year by the Delta State Government.

Commissioner for Women Affairs, Community and Social Development in the state, Mrs. Omatsola Williams made this known at a ministerial briefing in Asaba.

She said a total of 693 applications were received out of which 136 children were released from the different approved orphanages to prospective adoptive parents while the remaining applications were at various stages of the adoption process.

Mrs. Williams said educational support was given to 300 orphans and vulnerable children, adding that 14 out of 21 Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) of the state origin have secured the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) scholarships in higher institutions.

According to her, while the process is on for another 30 slots, Agip Oil Exploration Nigeria Limited gave mobility aids and other materials for them and registered charity homes in the state last year.

She also disclosed that the number of government approved orphanages had increased from 27 to 32, and that applications for more prospective orphanages were at different stages of processing for approval.

READ ALSO: Bye-election: Bauchi gov. reacts to allegation of rigging

She also revealed that the Ministry received 35 applications from families with multiple births, out of which 18 families have benefited while the remaining 17 applications already processed are expected to benefit this year.

Speaking alongside her colleague in the Directorate of Science and Technology, Bright Edejewaro, Mrs. Williams said, “the ministry supports women living with HIV/AIDS with life support equipments and items. A total of over 300 have benefited from this scheme.”

She said from 2015 till date, over 1,290 elderly persons have visited the re-creational centre for the elderly indoor games, interactions and reading of newspapers in order to be physically fit, psychologically balanced and up to date with prevailing trends.

The commissioner disclosed that five approved old people’s homes in the state, established by the Catholic Mission at Agbor, Umunede, Asaba and Warri, and the Word of Life Bible Church at Warri.

 

 

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

CHILDREN

Over 100 lost but found children re-united with families in Delta

— 15th August 2018

Paul Osuyi, Asaba No fewer than 100 lost but found children have been re-united with their families in the last one year by the Delta State Government. Commissioner for Women Affairs, Community and Social Development in the state, Mrs. Omatsola Williams made this known at a ministerial briefing in Asaba. She said a total of…

  • BAUCHI

    Bye-election: Bauchi gov. reacts to allegation of rigging

    — 15th August 2018

    Paul Orude, Bauchi Governor Mohammed Abubakar of Bauchi State has reacted to an allegation that the All Progressives Congress (APC) rigged last Saturday’s Bauchi South senatorial district bye-election in the state. Earlier in a press briefing, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) had  accused the  administration of  widespread and open vote buying  and colluding with the…

  • NASS

    NASS invasion: Nigerians deserve apology –Okonkwo

    — 15th August 2018

    The convener of an advocacy group for youth participation in politics, under the umbrella of “Together for Everybody: Working for Everyone,” Uche Annie-Okonkwo, has demanded apology, on behalf of Nigerians, from the leadership and men of the Department of State Services (DSS), over what he described as unacceptable invasion of the National Assembly. Annie-Okonkwo, who…

  • IGBO

    Igbo leaders seek new constitution before 2019 elections

    — 15th August 2018

    Raphael Ede, Enugu The Igbo Leaders of Thought (ILT) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately set up a constitute assembly that will draft a new constitution for the country before the 2019 general elections. The leaders made the call in a communiqué released after their meeting in Enugu yesterday, stressing that it became …

  • ENUGU

    Enugu seals banks, others, over non-payment of N200m taxes

    — 15th August 2018

    The Enugu State Board of Internal Revenue has sealed four banks and two other private firms in Enugu metropolis and Nsukka over non-payment of taxes totaling over N200 million. Affected companies, according to the board’s Director of Back Duty Audit, Edwin Iyidiobi included Guaranty Trust Bank (GTB) Plc; Sterling Bank Plc; Unity Bank Plc; Heritage…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share