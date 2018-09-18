Outsourcing Nigeria’s governance?

When governance is outsourced, the President, his/her Vice or Vices and the Governors and their deputies could be trustees watched over by casualised legislators

Victor C. Ariole

I think we really need to sit down and have a better conversation about growing the economy (…)When I went back as minister of environment the people in my state just said, so all they give you is dustbin lady… Amina Mohammed, UN Deputy Secretary-General.

Amina expressed what governance still means to most Nigerians; that is, avenue to make money and get back to your State of origin and brag with it. So, it is like the ministry assigned to you informs your people of what to expect as riches to be returned to the State. Amina really feels that they are very ignorant of what environment entails being a well-cultured and travelled person. And I agree with her as I was privy to see some good looking people making a life job out of planting trees in a country and I had, myself, wondered what it portends; but it turned out that it was an activity sponsored for life by some companies and it relates to current issues of climate change.

Every space, in this current worry of climate change, is assessed for sustainability of life and it takes environment experts to decide that as well as money to make it work. Petroleum industry as at today must be placed on the supervision of the Ministry of Environment so as to protect lives and the biodiversity.

Oil blocks are given out to foreign experts or multinationals to exploit without factoring in the environmental problems they create; just as I once said that it is not abnormal to ask an exploiter to balance it with planting trees in the desert encroaching areas of Nigeria. If governance cannot think out how to save Nigerians now and in the future, looking at what the environment could turn out to be, either good or bad, like same governance went to sleep as Lake Chad went drying, then Nigeria’s space must be well charted and be given out for management on outsourcing basis like they do to deprive the poor people from laying claim to job security. If what Nigerians are after is sharing the national cake and not baking it for future sustainability then outsource governance and sit back and watch the exploiter to give back what is expected of them like it seen in the car parks where agberos sit back and just collect tax from drivers and go back drinking ogogoro.