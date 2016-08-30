Outrage over murder of rights lawyer, Atsuwete, in Port Harcourt

From Tony John, Port Harcourt

lawyers in Rivers State have expressed shock over the killing of human rights lawyer, Mr. Ken Atsuwete, in Port Harcourt, yesterday. They called on security agencies to unravel circumstances surrounding his death.

Former publicity secretary of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Port Harcourt, Angus Chukwuka, described his death as “sad and unfortunate” and added that the deceased “represented a strong voice in legal communities in the South-South and Nigeria in general.”

Also, a renowned Port Harcourt-based constitutional lawyer, Festus Ogwuche said the NBA had lost an articulated member.

Sources said armed robbers stormed Atsuwete’s Aluu home in Ikwerre Local Government Area of the state on Sunday night at about 8.00pm and abducted him.

The sources further said the outspoken Port Harcourt-based lawyer was found badly wounded by passers-by yesterday morning in Rumuchiorlu community in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, also in the state. According to the sources, by the time Atsuwete was rushed to the hospital, he was confirmed dead.

Until his death, the deceased was the lawyer to former Asari Toru Local Government Council chairman, Ojukaye Flag-Amachree, who was remanded in prison for murder charges.

Meanwhile, Rivers Police Command said it will “hunt down his killer(s)” and that investigation has commenced.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Omoni Nnamdi, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) said Atsuwete’s killing was “pure assassination.”