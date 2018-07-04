Outrage in Kebbi as 5 teachers, student allegedly impregnate student

Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi

Five male teachers of the Waziri Umaru Federal Polytechnic Staff Academic Secondary School, Birnin-Kebbi, Kebbi State, have been dismissed from service for allegedly impregnating a female student.

The student, identified as Sa’adatu, is a Senior Secondary School 3 student of the school.

Their actions, which had drawn public outcries, Daily Sun gathered, on Wednesday, prompted the school management to set up committee that investigated the matter when the victim could not identified the right person that actually impregnated her.

A reliable source at the College informed Daily Sun that the committee had submitted its report, on Monday, and recommended that all five teachers should be dismissed from the service with immediate effect.

“The management has dismissed these teachers and the victim was also expelled from the school. When the committee interrogated each of the teachers, they confessed that they have been having sexual relationship with the victim separately. So, they were sacked immediately based on the committee’s recommendations”, the source said.

When Daily Sun visited the school, on Wednesday, the Principal, Mallam Muhammed Musa Mahuta, was said to be ill and had being in hospital for few weeks before the incident happened.

However, the Vice Principal, Mallam Oumar Bankano Woulandakoye, in a chat with Daily Sun, in his office, confirmed the incident and eventual dismissal of the culprits, but insisted that the parties involved had appealed before the School Management Board.

“I will advise that you should wait till for the final report of the School Board because I just received their memo now that they are going to seat on the matter tomorrow. May be you can come back by Friday or next week to get details.”