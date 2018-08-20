Outrage over demolition of Ayefele’s music house

He stated further that an office complex was approved for Ayefele, but it was turned to a radio station, and that there have been several correspondences from government to the owners of the structure to regularise the building with appropriate organs of government, which the radio station has purportedly refused to obey.

Arulogun also dismissed the speculations that the government wanted to demolish the Music House based on the allegation made on a programme of Fresh FM that the state governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, owns shares in the Ibadan Central Abbatoir at Amosun Village, Akinyele Local Government Area, which all butchers in Ibadan were asked to relocate to by government a few weeks ago.

“The Music House building contravenes planning laws, which they are not controverting. From their statement, which acknowledged that the matter has been on for over a year, it is evident that it bears no correlation with the falsehood on His Excellency’s ownership of shares in the Central Abattoir, for which he has briefed his lawyers. Music House has occasioned three fatal accidents in the last nine months on which government has received petitions,” Arulogun said.

He explained that the University of Ibadan, University College Hospital (UCH), Kola Daisi University, and automated teller machines (ATMs) extension of several banks have been affected in the exercise, adding that “all radio stations were written. A local government structure has been demolished.”

Arulogun stated that Fresh FM could attempt to whip up sentiments but the fact was that the exercise was statewide, and not targeted at Fresh FM.

Ajiboye admitted that the demolition notice might be based on the fact that the staff canteen in the premises was not approved, the spiral staircase was not in the approved plan, the mast was not in the approved plan, and the fence was not in the approved plan. He told journalists on Sunday that those infractions, if any, should not warrant the demolition of the entire building, adding that relevant approvals were obtained and the Music House was approved as a business premises and the radio station is also a business.

On his part, Special Adviser on Communication and Strategy to the Governor, Mr. Bolaji Tunji, told journalists that he could not speak for the state government, since he speaks only for the governor. He said the matter had been ongoing between government and owners of the Music House for a while, explaining that the law stated that 45 metres setback was required by the physical planning authority, which the owners of the Music House had purportedly violated.

In a telephone chat with journalists yesterday evening, Arulogun refused to comment on the demolition. He said the director-general of the Bureau of Physical Planning, Alhaji Waheed Gbadamosi, would address a world press conference on the exercise today.

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Oyo State Council, said it was disturbed by the demolition of the Music House.