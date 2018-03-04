The Sun News
Home / Cover / National / Outrage as school shaves students’ hairs with razor blade

Outrage as school shaves students’ hairs with razor blade

— 4th March 2018

David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

Students of Anglican Girls Secondary School, Nnewi, Anambra State, were last Monday allegedly given a punishment they would never forget in a hurry by their teachers.

Sources from the school alleged that over 50 students in both junior and senior classes had their hairs shaved with razor blade for keeping bushy hair.

  The sources alleged that the same razor blades were used to shave as many students as possible and in the process exposed them to blood contacts.

The exercise, which was said to have lasted for over one hour, was allegedly supervised by the Vice Principal of the school, who ensured that students that refused to cut their hair or failed to do so according to the school’s rule were forcefully subjected to the punishment.

 

Sunday Sun gathered that the affected students were later sent home and asked to come back the next day with the sum of N200 each as payment for having their hair cut at school.

  Meanwhile, some parents and guardians whose children and wards were affected have condemned the act, describing it as barbaric.

  They said that with the existence of such deadly diseases as HIV/AIDS, Lassa fever and other contagious diseases, the school ought not to have contemplated exposing students to the risk of blood contact.

  When contacted, the Principal of the school, Mrs Okonkwo Ifeoma, confirmed the incident, though she said she was not at school when the action took place.

  She said the students whose skins were cut open in the process were only three and not 50 as alleged.

  She claimed that parents of the affected students had been assured that their children would after three months be subjected to laboratory tests by the school management to see if they contracted any disease as a result of the blood contact.

  Ifeoma told Sunday Sun that the N200 fee was not realistic, saying it was pronounced out of anger.

  

