The Sun News
Latest
8th October 2017 - Outrage as Rivers SARS commander carries umbrella for APC chieftain  
8th October 2017 - ICT University? Not Again!
8th October 2017 - God in the Affairs of Men: Spirituality and Good Governance in Nigeria (1)
8th October 2017 - Tea packaging
8th October 2017 - Face-off over control of NNPC
8th October 2017 - Only regionalism can save Nigeria – Alhaji Alhaji
8th October 2017 - Anambra needs complete restructuring – Uzodike
8th October 2017 - Jonathan’s 2014 confab caused agitations – Agoro
8th October 2017 - Why Igbo can’t be president – Junaid Mohammed
8th October 2017 - 2018 World Cup : Eagles land in Russia
Home / Cover / National / Outrage as Rivers SARS commander carries umbrella for APC chieftain  

Outrage as Rivers SARS commander carries umbrella for APC chieftain  

— 8th October 2017

From Ighomena Edherigho

The Rivers State Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS has been accused of partisanship as the indicted Commander of the squad, Akin Fakorede and some operatives of the unit reportedly participated in airport ceremony and fanfare for the Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi and the defeated Rivers State APC Governorship Candidate, Mr. Dakuku Peterside.

Fakorede and his men reportedly joined in the singing and dancing by APC members to the chagrin of passengers and other by-standers at the Port Harcourt International Airport. 

The development was said to have left those who watched the scenario wondering why operatives of the Nigeria Police would descend so low to the level of getting involved in active partisan politics.

Fakorede who was spotted at the foot of the aircraft receiving the politicians, was caught on camera holding an umbrella for the defeated Rivers APC governorship candidate, Dakuku Peterside to shield him from the rain. The APC leaders, it was gathered, were in the state to finalise  plans for the party’s street protest  in support of  the embattled SARS commander.

The SARS Commander was indicted for allegedly using operatives of the squad to promote kidnapping and armed robbery on two Federal Highways in Rivers State. The Official Police Signal with the title: “Police Wireless Message “ and Reference Number DT0: 121030/09/2017 —INGENPOL-X-FHQ ABUJA TO-INGENPOL SEC ABUJA, noted that the squad received a distress call on the kidnap of one Mr. Ifeanyi  and immediately  swung into action.

According to the signal, three SARS operatives were robbing and a gun duel ensued. The operatives, it was gathered, had taken Mr. Ifeanyi to a Fidelity Bank ATM machine where they compelled him to withdraw N500,000 as ransom. One of the SARS Operatives was killed, while Inspector Justice Nyeche who led the IGP team was injured. Prior to the latest incident, Fakorede was allegedly caught on video invading the Rivers East Senatorial District collation centre on December 12, 2016 in an attempt to snatch the results of the district. And recently, operatives of SARS in Rivers State were accused of killing a taxi driver in cold blood for inexplicable reasons. It will be recalled that the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike had  at a press conference alerted Nigerians on the negative activities of the SARS Commander, which has led to disruption in the state’s security architecture. Governor Wike said: “Most of the kidnappings and armed robberies taking place in this state are done by men of SARS.  They use exhibit vehicles to operate. As the Chief Security Officer of the state, you complain, but they choose to play politics with crime.
“They fight crime in some states, but they refuse to fight crime in Rivers State.  

We are done with the elections, but they are using SARS to create insecurity in the state.
“As I speak with you, they will deny. But the SARS Operative who was killed was amongst those who raided the Rivers East Senatorial District collation centre. This man can be identified in the video as one of those who invaded the collation centre with Fakorede.”

The governor stated that the deliberate acts of violence being perpetrated by the Police have been planned as part of the rigging process for 2019

Post Views: 4
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, financing, mentorship, join Millionaires Academy. 457 businesses started!

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Outrage as Rivers SARS commander carries umbrella for APC chieftain  

— 8th October 2017

From Ighomena Edherigho The Rivers State Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS has been accused of partisanship as the indicted Commander of the squad, Akin Fakorede and some operatives of the unit reportedly participated in airport ceremony and fanfare for the Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi and the defeated Rivers State APC Governorship Candidate, Mr. Dakuku Peterside….

  • Face-off over control of NNPC

    — 8th October 2017

    From FRED ITUA, Abuja ([email protected]) Rightly or wrongly, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) is an octopus. As of today, it is the biggest revenue earner and the most profitable government agency. For Nigerians, the more you look at the workings in NNPC, the less you see. There is seldom any year NNPC does not…

  • Only regionalism can save Nigeria – Alhaji Alhaji

    — 8th October 2017

    From Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto  Alhaji Abubakar Alhaji is a trained political economist and long serving Permanent Secretary who worked with various Nigerian administrations between late 60s to early 90s.. He was a former Minister of Planning and Finance. He was famous in his roles at the Finance Ministry, especially in the way he managed Nigeria’s…

  • Anambra needs complete restructuring – Uzodike

    — 8th October 2017

    By Cynthia Orji Chief Joe Martin Uzodike was the Director General, DG of Gov. Willie Obiano’s campaign organization in 2013. He is also the DG of the Obaze Campaign Organisation of Mr Oseloka,  candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP in the Anambra State governorship election. In this interview, he speaks on Anambra politics. Anambra…

  • Jonathan’s 2014 confab caused agitations – Agoro

    — 8th October 2017

    By Olakunle Olafioye Lack of identifiable leading figures in the mould of the late sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, Nnamdi Azikiwe, the late Sardauna of Sokoto, Sir Ahmadu Bello among others is one of the factors that have been identified as being responsible for the seeming rudderless state of various ethnic nationalities in the country as…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share