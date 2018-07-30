As its anti-counterfeiting campaign theme, the World Health Organization (WHO) uses the slogan “Counterfeit Drugs kill” and this message explicitly conveys the consequential effect of counterfeit drug not only on the industry but also on the fake drug consumer in the society at large. Other challenges of fake drugs are body resistance to drugs, therapeutic failure and economic setback for the country.

Not too long ago, NAFDAC recommended stiffer penalty for drug counterfeiters to serve as deterrent to others. Professor Adeyeye, the DG said the penalty according to the provisions of the law for illicit drug dealers or drug offenders in the country is too weak and therefore called for such law to be reviewed. She further revealed that, the agency had presented a bill to the National Assembly proposing more punitive punishments for illicit and falsified drug dealers. She noted that food and drugs are too important in human life to toy with.

The agency’s boss said, “Fake and illicit drugs kill people and the judgment the offenders usually get is so insignificant when compared to the level of offence committed. Getting judgments of months or two years’ imprisonment is not enough. We must do everything possible to get a law in place that will recommend stiffer penalty for drug counterfeiters”.

This is also calling on the National Assembly at this time to expedite action on the National Drug Control Bill by urgently examining and passing the proposed bill into law. The bill seeks to eradicate illicit production, importation and trafficking of controlled substances by clarifying objectively the mandate and capacity of NDLEA and NAFDAC, as well as other relevant law enforcement and regulatory bodies. The bill is also aimed at criminalizing the diversion, distribution or dispensing of controlled substances with no license or prescription. When this bill becomes law, then ignorance of the law will be no excuse for illicit drug dealers and offenders any more.