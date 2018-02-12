The Sun News
Latest
12th February 2018 - Imo guber: Okorocha vows to support son-in-law, Nwosu
12th February 2018 - Rain storm wrecks Ondo community, Governor promises quick aid
12th February 2018 - Outcry over supposed missing case file of Nnamdi Kanu at Appeals Court
12th February 2018 - Herdsmen kill two Civil Defence operatives in Benue
12th February 2018 - National Security: I’m determined to implement solutions – Buhari
12th February 2018 - Governors back state police
12th February 2018 - Justice for Chibok Girls as one abductor jailed for 15 years
12th February 2018 - Adeleke Varsity VC urges NASS to declare state of emergency on education sector over strikes
12th February 2018 - FG has power to stop herdsmen attacks – Prelate Bob-Manuel
12th February 2018 - VPI team in Nigeria, engages FG, others
Home / Cover / National / Outcry over supposed missing case file of Nnamdi Kanu at Appeals Court

Outcry over supposed missing case file of Nnamdi Kanu at Appeals Court

— 12th February 2018

Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on Monday raised concerns over the alleged disappearance of the case file of its leader Nnamdi Kanu at Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja.

The group described as “beyond a joke” an alleged statement by the presiding judge handling the case at the Court that Kanu’s case was missing/misplaced. 

In a statement by Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, IPOB said:

“When we thought the judiciary and legal establishment could not sink any lower in Nigeria, the impossible has happened. Court of Appeal judges today sitting in Abuja have declared the file of the leader of IPOB missing/misplaced. It is unheard of in the history of the Nigerian judiciary that a matter coming up for final judgement almost a year after the appellate court jury adjourned the matter, having heard all the arguments”.

“Not only is the delay by the Appeal Court illegal and unconstitutional, the conduct of those that heard and handled this very case is troubling. We no longer know what to make of the Nigerian judicial system. This is beyond a joke. The only thing missing from today’s court hearing is the proverbial snake because it wasn’t confirmed if the case file had been swallowed by yet another snake at the Appeal Court.”

The statement further reads:

“We are drawing the attention of the civilized world to the mess the Nigerian judiciary, terrorised by a brutal dictatorial regime, has turned into. Instead of delivering judgement for Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the judiciary would rather break every constitutional provision guiding the timeline in cases at the Appeal Court.”

“This matter is one year overdue because the Nigerian constitution, which judges are meant to interprete and uphold, clearly stipulates that all Appeal Court judgements MUST be delivered within three months. It is up to a year without any judgement on this matter contrary to constitutional provision.”

“The Chief Justice of the Federation must step into this matter before the already tarnished image of the judiciary suffers even more before the eyes of the world.”

Nnamdi Kanu was in court to challenge the ruling of Justice John Tsoho when he reversed a ruling he gave on masking of witnesses in the treasonable felony trial of the IPOB leader and three others. 

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

BREAKTHROUGH: Man over 40?? Shrink your Prostate Enlargement in 13 Days! Learn How!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

About author

Tokunbo David

1 Comment

  1. Tony 12th February 2018 at 10:32 pm
    Reply

    Nnamdi Kanu the prophet of our time foresaw all these happenings in Nigeria today. That Buhari representing the north will islamize Nigeria. What is happening today is a tip of the ice berg. Give Buhari another four years he will turn this country to an Islamic state.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Imo guber: Okorocha vows to support son-in-law, Nwosu

— 12th February 2018

Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State may have broken his silence on who will succeed him in office as he has vowed to throw his weight behind his son-in-law, Chief Uche Nwosu, if he (Nwosu) eventually declares his interest to contest the 2019 governorship election in the state. Governor Okorocha made the…

  • Rain storm wrecks Ondo community, Governor promises quick aid

    — 12th February 2018

    Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure The first rain recorded in Ondo State has wrecked havoc at Imure-Ile in Owo Local Government Area of the state. Daily Sun gathered that no fewer than 50 buildings were affected by the down pour. Some of the worst-hit areas include Odooja, Agoebira, Awolowo, Surulere, Community road and Akuna streets. Governor Oluwarotimi…

  • Outcry over supposed missing case file of Nnamdi Kanu at Appeals Court

    — 12th February 2018

    Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on Monday raised concerns over the alleged disappearance of the case file of its leader Nnamdi Kanu at Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja. The group described as “beyond a joke” an alleged statement by the presiding judge handling the case at the Court that…

  • Herdsmen kill two Civil Defence operatives in Benue

    — 12th February 2018

    Rose Ejembi, Makurdi Two operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) deployed to the troubled Guma local government area of Benue State have been reportedly killed by suspected Fulani herdsmen. The incident, according to source, happened on Monday at Awamye community near Kasseyo village in Guma. Sources disclosed to our correspondent that the victims…

  • National Security: I’m determined to implement solutions – Buhari

    — 12th February 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has assured Nigerians that his administration is determined to implement carefully-considered solutions to the current insecurity plaguing the country. The President met on Monday with security chiefs for two and a half hours at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. Buhari through his twitter handle @MBuhari said he was determined to…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share