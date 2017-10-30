The Sun News
Latest
30th October 2017 - Outcry of Nigerians forced Buhari to sack Babachir, Oke – Fayose
30th October 2017 - 30 injured in Enugu auto crash
30th October 2017 - Fayose wants military to shift attention to Fulani herdsmen’s menace
30th October 2017 - FG to destroy civil war bombs, compensate victims with N88b
30th October 2017 - Troops kill 2 fleeing Boko Haram insurgents in Borno
30th October 2017 - Insecurity: EU, others move to seek new solutions
30th October 2017 - Bezos world’s richest person, again
30th October 2017 - World Cup: NFF gets 3-day ultimatum on programme
30th October 2017 - How former NIWA boss, Mustapha, emerged SGF
30th October 2017 - Saudi Arabia to let women enter sports stadiums in 2018
Home / National / Outcry of Nigerians forced Buhari to sack Babachir, Oke – Fayose

Outcry of Nigerians forced Buhari to sack Babachir, Oke – Fayose

— 30th October 2017

Says, ‘President’s action an afterthought’

…Calls for arrest, prosecution

Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State, has described President Muhammadu Buhari’s sack of the suspended Secretary to the Government of the Federation SGF, Babachir Lawal, and the Director General, National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ayodele Oke, as face-saving and an afterthought, noting that; “The President only acted because of the outcry of Nigerians, especially over the fraudulent reinstatement of the former Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, Mr Abdullahi Maina.”

The governor, who said the indicted and sacked SGF, NIA Director General and others still in Presdident Buhari’s government should be handed over to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for thorough investigation and prosecution, added that; “Enough of using probe panels to shield people accused of corruption in Buhari’s government. Rather, they should be arrested, detained and prosecuted by the EFCC as being done to others perceived as the President enemies.”

He congratulated Nigerians whose resistance force the President to act, saying; “Once again, Nigerians have proved that the power of the president is not greater than that the people who elected him.”

Reacting to the President’s sack of Lawal and Oke through his Special Assistant on Public Communications and New Media, Lere Olayinka, Governor Fayose said, “What Nigerians expected from a President who rode to power on the basis of integrity is a total cleansing of his government, not setting up panel to investigate corruption allegations involving his men and reluctantly sacking a few of them because of public outcry.”

Maintaining that President Buhari was aiding and abetting corruption, the governor said; “As far as I am concerned, sacking the SGF and NIA Director General is just an afterthought and it is not enough. Let them be handed over to the EFCC for prosecution just like other Nigerians that they have accused of corruption.

“Apart from prosecuting the sacked officials, Nigerians are interested in the full details of the report on the $43 million discovered in an apartment at Osbourne Towers, Ikoyi, Lagos. The report should be made public.

“They also want to know what happened to the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources Ibe Kachikwu’s allegation of award of $25 billion contracts without following due process against the Group Managing Director (GMD) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC); Dr. Maikanti Baru.

“Nigerians are interested in the report of the panel that looked into the Department of State Service (DSS) report that indicted Acting Chairman of EFCC, Ibrahim Magu of corruption. They want to know why the former Chairman of EFCC, Ibrahim Lamorde, who was accused of corruption by the Senate, removed from office unceremoniously and declared wanted is now the Commissioner of Police in charge of the Special Fraud Unit (SFU), Ikoyi, Lagos.

“Also, the people are interested in the rationale behind the appointment of Ahmed Gambo Saleh; the Supreme Court Registrar who was indicted and put on trial for alleged over N2 billion fraud as the Secretary of the National Judicial Council (NJC) and the Corruption and Financial Crime Cases Trial Monitoring Committee.

“Most importantly, Nigerians are not carried away by the sack of Babachir Lawal and Oke. Rather, they want to know what President Buhari has done to those behind the fraudulent reinstatement of Maina since report on the reinstatement was submitted last week Tuesday as directed by the President.

“Not until President Buhari fumigates his own bedroom and rid it of corruption, it will remain in the mindset of the people that President Buhari is aiding and abetting corruption, and only acts when it becomes difficult for him to close his ears to the outcry of Nigerians.”

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Click to Discover how to use FACEBOOK make N500k-N1m monthly

How to make non-stop cash on the Internet. Click here!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Outcry of Nigerians forced Buhari to sack Babachir, Oke – Fayose

— 30th October 2017

Says, ‘President’s action an afterthought’ …Calls for arrest, prosecution Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State, has described President Muhammadu Buhari’s sack of the suspended Secretary to the Government of the Federation SGF, Babachir Lawal, and the Director General, National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ayodele Oke, as face-saving and an afterthought, noting that; “The President only acted…

  • 30 injured in Enugu auto crash

    — 30th October 2017

    From: Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki No fewer than 30 persons sustained varying degrees of injuries, on Monday, in auto crash involving a commuter Hiace vehicle and a 18-seater bus along the Abakaliki-Enugu Expressway near the boundary between Ebonyi and Enugu States. According to an eyewitness account, the accident occurred when the driver of the 18-seater bus,…

  • Fayose wants military to shift attention to Fulani herdsmen’s menace

    — 30th October 2017

    Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State has called on the military to direct its “operations Python Dance and Crocodile Smile” to those areas in Nigeria, especially the North Central States of Benue, Plateau as well as North East States like Taraba and Adamawa where Fulani herdsmen are killings Nigerians and destroying farmlands worth several billions…

  • FG to destroy civil war bombs, compensate victims with N88b

    — 30th October 2017

      The federal government on Monday agreed to spend N88bn to completely destroy leftover landmines and bombs used during the Nigerian Civil War. The budget would also include compensation for victims, and reconstruction of public buildings in some parts of the states affected by the war. It earmarked N50bn of the budget for compensation of…

  • Troops kill 2 fleeing Boko Haram insurgents in Borno

    — 30th October 2017

    The Nigerian Army on Monday said its troops killed two fleeing Boko Haram insurgents at Aisaram Village in Gubio Local Government Area of Borno. Col. Timorthy Antigha, the Deputy Director Army Public Relations, 8 Task Force Division, disclosed this in a statement in Maiduguri on Monday. Antigha said the feat was part of efforts by…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share