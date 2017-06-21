Outbreak of Lassa fever reported in Ondo varsity

From: Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

An outbreak of the deadly Lassa fever disease was, on Wednesday, reported at the Achievers university, Owo in Ondo State.

While it was rumoured that two students of the university died of the

disease, the authorities of the university said the disease was only discovered on one student.

Vice Vhancellor of the university, Prof. Tunji Ibiyemi, who denied the death of any student as a result of the outbreak of the disease, said what happened was an isolated case of Lassa fever.

It was gathered that some students complained of fever and were taken to the health centre of the university where they were reportedly diagonised of Lassa fever.

Prof. Ibiyemi at a press conference yesterday affirmed that a student

of the institution reported at its health centre for treatment, and when she was not responding to treatment she was referred to the Federal Medical Centre, Owo.

He said it was at the FMC, Owo that the student was diagonised of Lassa fever, going by the symptoms she complained of.

He added that she has since stabilised and ready to be discharged any moment from now.

According to him, investigation carried out by the University revealed that the affected student contracted the disease from outside the campus, stressing that none of her room mates and friends, who had been screened, developed symptoms of the ailment.

The Vice Chancelor said the University accorded priority to the well being of its staff and students, adding

that “nothing is therefore spared to cater for the health of students and staff promptly, the University even has a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the FMC, Owo where workers and students are referred to when the need arises.”

“The University on regular basis fumigates the environment and holds

talks with students on the need to maintain personal hygiene to safeguard their health,” he stressed.

To allay the fear of the parents who have heard of the incident the Vice Chancellor hinted that the management had decided to approve at hree weeks mid-semester break

This development, he said would afford the agitated parents to see their children at homes and rest assured of their safety

Besides, Prof. Ibiyemi said academic staff have been advised to carry out their activities off campus till Wednesday July 5, while students should report back to University with a certificate of medical fitness issued by a reputable government hospital.