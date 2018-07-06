Our youth and vulnerable demographics— 6th July 2018
Every week, I address the youth of our country on this page because they are the leaders of tomorrow, our great hope for the future. I am constrained to inspire young people to prepare to take over and give us the great nation we deserve because our leaders have failed. You know a great nation from the way its people treat their children, women, senior citizens, the sick, poor, and animals. The way a nation’s leaders deal with these vulnerable demographics tells you how humane, caring and God-fearing its people are.
Well, many Nigerian leaders don’t care for able-bodied citizens, how then do you expect them to worry about the vulnerable? Years back, Palestinian terrorists hijacked a plane carrying mostly Israelis and a few nationals of other countries. After appeals to release the hostages went unheeded, Israeli leaders sent a crack commando unit to Uganda’s Entebbe Airport, where the plane was held. In an awe- inspiring sting operation, the commandoes stormed the plane, killed the terrorists and freed the hostages.
That is how far great leaders can go to protect their citizens and redeem national pride. Boko Haram terrorists routinely seize our students from hostels and classrooms, not to talk of villagers and innocent people they and other armed groups like herdsmen kill daily across the nation. We need not recall the shameful reaction of our leaders to these bizarre killings because everyone knows it already.
If you have the sick in your home, show them love. Make sure the poor and the wretched among us are not despised; they probably didn’t choose to be poor. Our greedy, corrupt leaders impoverished all of us. We are all victims of a dispensation we have to change, peacefully though, not by violence. Even animals like dogs, cows, cats, goats, camels, donkeys and horses deserve to be treated nicely. They are not snakes or scorpions that you have to kill because they constitute mortal danger to anyone. You don’t mess around with this kind of reptiles.
The truth is that domestic animals are our friends. We share the same physiology with them. Animals came to this planet earth before man. So, they are older neighbours. God so did it that even when animals see people, they run away, except they are hungry, threatened or trained as guards. Some humane folks have set up the Society for the Prevention of
Cruelty to Animals. It is very wrong to kill a domestic animal for the fun of it. When an animal’s owner finds that it is sick, they should take it to a veterinary doctor for medical attention.
Those unfortunate folks with Down syndrome are sadly dependent on those with sound health. So, help them. Don’t ridicule or distance yourself from them. They need you to empathize with them in that unfortunate condition. It is probably not their fault. Take care of your relatives in this condition.
Many abandon their aged dependents like parents, uncles, aunties because they are either poor, sick or difficult to manage. That is wrong. You are supposed to take them to caregivers who are trained to manage them professionally. Helpless stroke patients, for instance, need competent and willing professionals to take good care of them. They need proper care before they pass away. Help, because it may soon be your turn.
This piece is targeted mainly at our humanity. The youth of this country should learn to be their brother’s keeper. I have not seen many youth doing voluntary service in communities. With the possible exception of religious organisations, it is rare to see volunteers anywhere. This should not be so.
I want to see young people walk children, old people and the sick across the road. I used see such scenes in the 1960s through the 1970s. Not anymore. In our cities today, everyone is on his own.
The world tends to despise the poor and wretched of the earth. That is inhuman. The strong was made to protect the weak, not exploit them as we do today. The leader is not to lord it over the people but to serve them. When God puts wealth or power in your hands, you are a steward.
No one is given wealth or power for the sake of it. Only the wise know this. In civilized nations, people who are financially challenged live on welfare. Government provides for those who are homeless or handicapped. There is usually less crime and violence in nations that care for the weak and vulnerable.
When people know that their leaders care for them, they will be well-behaved and law-abiding. It is only when wicked people are in power that a nation is often in turmoil. But when the righteous are in power the people rejoice. Righteousness in this context is not about holiness, I am referring to right-standing. Being upright. Anytime I see the mentality ill roam our streets naked, hungry, and in terrible dehumanised conditions, I weep in my heart. I wonder what health workers are doing when they see these unfortunate citizens suffer like this, when they are supposed to take care of them. That is not nice.
Weekend Spice:
“Satan always finds mischief for the idle. Therefore, find something to do.”
– Oswald J. Smith
Ok folks, let’s do it again next Friday. Be motivated.
Ladi Ayodeji is an author, rights activist, pastor and life coach. He can be reached on 09059243004 (SMS & WhatsApp only)
About author
Writer and editor.
Related Articles
-
-
Nigeria: Before the curtail falls4th July 2018
-
Ayade has killed original vision of C’River – Ekpo1st July 2018
-
Latest
APC, R-APC trade words— 6th July 2018
We don’t have faction – NWC Party stewing in its blood – Splinter group Buhari, 3 govs meet Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye and Romanus Ugwu, Abuja Tug of war, hot exchange, claims and counterclaims continued, yesterday, between the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the splinter Reformed All Progressives Congress (R-APC). While the leadership of the APC denied…
-
Ciroma’s death, huge loss to Nigeria, says Kalu— 6th July 2018
He was my mentor – Atiku Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Former Abia State governor, Dr. Orji Kalu, has described the demise of former minister of Finance, Alhaji Adamu Ciroma, as a huge loss to Nigeria. Kalu, while acknowledging the contributions of the elder statesman to the social, economic and political development of Nigeria, stressed that the…
-
APC: We won’t lose sleep over Galadima, others – Oshiomhole— 6th July 2018
Dissenting voices need justice, says Dogara Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, has said the party is not bothered by the antics of some of former members led by former secretary of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC), Buba Galadima. Galadima announced a new faction, the Reformed…
-
Ex-Finance minister, Adamu Ciroma, buried in Abuja— 6th July 2018
Buhari, Saraki mourn Former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria from 1975 to 1977, Mallam Adamu Ciroma, is dead. He died at 83. Mallam Ciroma was buried at the Gudu Cementary, Abuja, yesterday evening. Ciroma, who was also a former Finance minister during former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s administration, between 1999 and 2003, reportedly died…
-
Imo APC: Okorocha floors coalition, as court nullifies congresses— 6th July 2018
Calls AK47-weilding herdsmen criminals George Onyejiuwa and Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha has floored the All Progressives Congress (APC) Stakeholders Forum, otherwise known as Imo Coalition, after a Federal High Court sitting in Owerri, yesterday, nullified the recent wards and local government area selection in the State. The presiding judge, Justice Lewis…
-
Entertainment
President Macron coming to Afrika Shrine has vindicated Fela– Femi Kuti— 3rd July 2018
Tosin Ajirire As Afrobeat king, Femi Anikulapo-Kuti is getting ready to host President Emmanuel Macron tonight at the Afrika Shrine, Ikeja, Lagos, he has exclusively opened up to The Daily Sun on what he would tell the French leader and the kind of songs he would play. You have the French President, Emmanuel Macron visiting…
South-West Report
‘Prisoners of War’ Unsung heroes of June 12— 5th July 2018
‘How we mobilised Oyo State against Abacha’ Seye Ojo, Ibadan It was joy galore for the victims of the Ibadan May Day riots a.k.a Prisoners of War (PoWs), when the Federal Government honoured Chief MKO Abiola, with the title of Grand Commander of the Federal Republic (GCFR), exclusively reserved for President of Nigeria. Abiola was…
-
Abuja Metro
Uncovered: Abuja’s stinking markets, parks— 4th July 2018
Samuel Bello, Abuja Mrs. Betty Ibi had a heart break last week. It was not about her husband or any of her family members. She had gone to Utako Market, Abuja, with her two expatriate friends to purchase fruits and goat meat. She had wanted to go to the market alone but her friends, desirous…
Oriental News
Imo APC: Okorocha floors coalition, as court nullifies congresses— 6th July 2018
Calls AK47-weilding herdsmen criminals George Onyejiuwa and Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha has floored the All Progressives Congress (APC) Stakeholders Forum, otherwise known as Imo Coalition, after a Federal High Court sitting in Owerri, yesterday, nullified the recent wards and local government area selection in the State. The presiding judge, Justice Lewis…
-
Features
Plateau bloodbath: Victims still groan in pain— 6th July 2018
Gyang Bere, Jos People from all walks of life and across political and age divide are united in grief as victims and survivors of the Saturday June 23, 2018, herdsmen attack in rural communities of Plateau State continue to groan and bleed in pains at various hospitals in Jos, the state capital. Most of the…
Literary Review
Jacqueline Agweh: I started writing at 10— 23rd June 2018
Damiete Braide Jacqueline Agweh’s schedule is tight as a working class mother, but she remains dauntless in following her passion of creative writing. So far, she has these books to her credit: The Brown Family, A Place for Every Girl (2012), The Colour of My Tears (2014), and A Pelican of the Wilderness (2014). She…
-
Lifeline
Philanthropist boosts education in Anambra with N100m— 5th July 2018
Zika Bobby Anambra State governor, Willie Obiano, has commended the Emelia Okika Empowerment Foundation, a non-governmental organisation, for its support for education in the state. The foundation inaugurated a N100 million endowment trust for academic support and skills acquisition for talented poor children across the South East but particularly in Anambra State recently. The event…
Education Review
WAEC releases 2018 May/June result, discloses pass rate— 5th July 2018
West African Examinations Council, WAEC, has released results of West African Senior School Certificate Examination, WASSCE, Wednesday, in Lagos with 49.98 per cent got five credits in English Language and Mathematics Head of Nigeria Office, Mr Olu Adenipekun, said: “786,016 candidates representing 49.98% obtained credits and above in minimum of five subjects including English Language…
-
TSWeekend
Macron’s visit to Afrika Shrine has vindicated Fela – Femi Kuti— 6th July 2018
Tosin Ajirire Lagos came to a standstill on Tuesday, as Afrobeat king, Femi Anikulapo-Kuti, hosted President Emmanuel Macron of France to an epic show at the Afrika Shrine, Ikeja, Lagos. In this exclusive interview conducted shortly before the show, the musician opened up on why the French president’s visit has vindicated his dad, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti….
Opinion
Nigeria: Widening income inequality— 5th July 2018
Acho Orabuchi In Oxfam report headlined on January 20, 2014, “Rigged rules mean economic growth increasingly “winner takes all” for rich elites all over the world,” it said, “Wealth of half the world’s population now the same as that of tiny elite.” “Wealthy elites have co-opted political power to rig the rules of the economic game,…
Columnists
-
Our youth and vulnerable demographics— 6th July 2018
Every week, I address the youth of our country on this page because they are the leaders of tomorrow, our great hope for the future. I am constrained to inspire young people to prepare to take over and give us the great nation we deserve because our leaders have failed. You know a great nation…
-
Organic restructuring of Nigeria— 6th July 2018
The unity, social cohesion and structural stability of the Nigerian federation are conditions precedent for its economic growth and development. There has to be a Nigerian nation before any form of progress can be achieved. Currently, Nigeria is a country of a collection of micro ethno-geographic nationalities whose localised interests are placed above that of…
-
Nigeria in search of history— 5th July 2018
Newton Jibunoh Sometime last week, as I pondered on the next topic for my column, I was reminded by a member of my desert expedition team that drove with me from Nigeria to London in 2008, Ebun Olatoye, that next month would be the 10th anniversary of that journey and also the 15th anniversary of…
-
Okogie, Adebanjo, 2 of a rare kind— 5th July 2018
Femi Adeoti They have uncanny and uncommon courage. They are extremely strong-willed and have eagle eyes for even the smallest details. They have high appetite for equally high quality. Nothing, in fact, no one can intimidate them. These traits they have demonstrated separately many times over in the past. Trust them, they are not tired…
-
Dilemma of a spokesman— 5th July 2018
Ben Okezie The world over, a spokesperson is one who bears the burden to disseminate and explain the stand of institutions and governments policy to members of the public, especially journalists, who are the bridge between the institution and the public. However, in recent times, persons with unbaked credentials and inadequate knowledge of the profession…
-
Restructuring: Which region holds the joker?— 5th July 2018
Jimanze Ego-Alowes If the South West wanted Nigeria restructured today, in earnest, tomorrow, Nigeria would be restructured. Why Nigeria is not restructured is for a simple reason. The Yoruba have not chosen to so demand, and in earnest. Why do we say so? All politics is in the contestation of power. And nothing showed this…
-
Our own Vidkun Quisling— 5th July 2018
Dave Umahi, the governor of Ebonyi State, reminds me of the historical figure called Vidkun Quisling. Between 1940 and 1945, Norway, the Scandinavian country, faced a certain misfortune. It was ruled by Quisling, a Norwegian military officer and politician, who collaborated with the Nazis during the German occupation of Norway.He nominally headed the government of…
-
Philosophizing religion and Nigerian nation part 1— 4th July 2018
“I want to share my testimony in your column because I am very convinced of the manifestation of the divine power of God via the use of some of your oils. I had total blockage in my business to the extent that to eat became a serious problem. I sold all I had and started…
-
Reactions to my polygamy series— 4th July 2018
I wrote on polygamy twice in the last five weeks in my eleven – part series on the Bible, Almighty God and I. These were on May 30 and June 6 and the reactions to the two articles came from nine readers. A big difference from the situation in 2009 when I first wrote on…
-
General election, not elections— 4th July 2018
Vanguard of June 24 welcomes us with the following misapprehensions: “AMCOM (AMCON) lost (loses) federal secretariat take-over bid” “Service of songs for late (sic) Gbadebowale Aboderin, Punch Chairman” (Source: as above) There is no need for the inclusion of ‘late’ in the headline—we do not hold service of songs for the living! From Vanguard Back…
Enquiries
EDITOR
Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email: [email protected]
Leave a reply