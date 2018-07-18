Paul Erewuba

Nigeria Football and other Sports Supporters Club, has said that their only regret at the just concluded Russia 2018 World Cup was the early exit of the Super Eagles from the group stage, adding that aside that, the World Cup is a memorable one.

The Supporters Club National Chairman, Reverend Samuel Ikpea, who said this on arrival from the Mun-dial yesterday, said the over five hundred members of the club from Nigeria and other parts of the world thoroughly enjoyed their close to one month stay in Russia.

“For the Supporters Club Russia 2018 has given us more interesting and unforgettable impression about the country. It was the smoothest World Cup we have had regarding Fans ID and other logistics.Things were professionally sorted out at the embassy and we discovered a very friendly and hospitable Russia.”

According to the Edo State – born football administrator, Russians rubbished pre World Cup negative impression people had about them.

They were friendly, accommodative and sincere in all their dealings with visitors throughout the World Cup.

Ikpea, who applauded the orderliness and discipline of the Russians, said most supporters members longing to visit the country again if such opportunity beckons.

“Our only regret was that our dear Super Eagles got eliminated from the World cup too early but the accommodative nature of our hosts is great consolation. It is our strong wish that hosts of other major sporting events emulate the Russian example towards creating the much needed friendship and unity through sports.”

Ikpea also clarified that no authentic member of the Nigeria Supporters Club was stranded in Russia, explaining emphatically that their highly organised group ensured that members that went to Russia returned before last Sunday’s final between France and Croatia.