But the Kano State government has accused Senator Kwankwaso of leaving behind a huge liability in excess of N300 billion? And if you remember, I came out and told them that it was a lie. I was a Commissioner of Project Monitoring in Kano State and as at time we left government, what we were owning contractors was barely N21 billion. And I ask anybody who has any figure other than that, to come forward and tell us how we came about it. I want you to see it this way. If I give you a contract to build this house for N10 million. You are going to erect a fence and give me a duplex of four bedrooms upstairs, two downstairs and maybe boys’ quarters and maybe one or two additional buildings. I gave you the contract at N100 million for instance and you collected 30 percent of that amount. You now erected a fence and you have not even started the main project. Then I left government. And somebody would now come and tell the public that I am indebted to contractors to the tune of N100 million. That is the Kano picture. In fact in some instances, it is the contractors that are owing the government because you collected 20 percent and the work you did is below 30 percent, just about 20 percent. And somebody would come and put the entire figure and say that the contractors are owed the entire figure. How did the former government owe that figure? So it is a carefully calculated mischief. And we were able to debunk it because we have our facts and we have our figures.

Your return to the PDP has been met with opposition. Let’s talk about the problems with the power distribution and the resistance from those you people met in the PDP. We came into the PDP and met some people there. Fortunately and unfortunately there were some people we left when we were moving out and then some people moved out from their party and came back to the PDP. We have two groups with the PDP now and we came back and met them. Now, as politicians and patriotic citizens, when we came back to the PDP, our leader felt that you cannot have a party if there were nobody there and he initiated a visit to their leaders. He visited Shekarau, he visited Ambassador Aminu Wali. Those were the two leaders he visited. They met and said we are back home and what we need is understanding among ourselves. Let us try to see that we understand ourselves, let us see how we would join hands to see that PDP forms the next government in the state. Already, they had structures on ground for campaigns and for political offices. Elections were approaching and as at that time they had as much as 11 governorship aspirants. We were coming as a group, a very formidable group, a group that enjoys a formidable followership in the state. I don’t think there is any one single group that can march Kwankwasiyya group in Kano. The visit was meant to assure them that we were coming and they knew that we are stronger than them, stronger than their structures put together. Then, the issue is not just a Kano affair. We came back to the PDP through the Reformed APC (RAPC), which had meetings with the national leadership of the PDP. We reached agreement nationally. They agreed that in some cases, they would give 60 percent to the incoming people and in some areas is 20 percent depending on your strength. In some, like in our own case, we were given 51 percent and they were given 49. In some states, it was 60/40 percent. In Kano however, they tried to resist the sharing formula. They said that they would not agree. And ironically, when Ibrahim Shekarau left the APC and moved to the PDP years ago, he moved to the PDP with only two state House of Assembly members and himself and he was given 50 percent of the total positions available in the party. He was given half of the party’s structure and a ministerial slot. Here we were, Kwankwaso was coming back with a senatorial position and nine national assembly members, with six state assembly members and he was given 51 percent and the same Mallam Ibrahim Shekarau is saying why should he be so treated, saying that they were not going to concede even an ex-officio position to anybody and that sounds like the man was really out for a showdown. It sounds like the man was not concerned about the fate of the party. Here you are, you don’t have even a councillor. When election was to be held in Minjibir, we, without even signing an agreement, wanted to support PDP then because of our problem with the state government; they refused it flatly, to the extent that they withdrew their candidate instead of joining hands to allow them to have just one state assembly member for the first time. They decided to compromise the interest of their own party and the interest of the party members for a peanut and when it was time for the local government election, they withdrew all their members and decided not to participate. Then, Ganduje was operating as the leader of the two parties. He had the APC in firm control and he had a good influence over the PDP.