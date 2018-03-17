The Sun News
Latest
17th March 2018 - Our plans for Ojaja Talent Hunt – Babajide Fadairo
17th March 2018 - Hard Work Is The Secret Of Success – Ex-Minister, Nike Akande
17th March 2018 - Questioning your self-worth because he’s cheating
17th March 2018 - My Brief Life : Stephen Hawking, A Genius Now Dead
17th March 2018 - North will resist restructuring of Nigeria – Prof Ango Abdullahi
17th March 2018 - I can’t see Buhari losing 2019 election – Tony Momoh
17th March 2018 - Why Igbo is not doing well in Nigerian politics – Obiano
17th March 2018 - Opposition to my gov ambition baseless –Uche Nwosu, Okorocha’s son-in-law
17th March 2018 - School Teacher Who Lived On Oxygen Support For 19 Months Is Dead
17th March 2018 - Inside Lagos mega beggars business
Home / Entertainment / Our plans for Ojaja Talent Hunt – Babajide Fadairo

Our plans for Ojaja Talent Hunt – Babajide Fadairo

— 17th March 2018

After weeks of intense planning, the organisers of Ojaja Talent Hunt have announced dates for the auditions of this year’s edition of the competition.

According to a statement from the organisers, while the sale of forms commences on March 12 and runs till April 5, auditions will come up in Lagos at Silver Cafe Lounge, Ozone Cinema, Yaba from April 9 to 10. And in Ibadan, it will hold at Mauve 21 from April 12 to 14, while the Ilorin and Akure auditions would take place at Princess Luxury Hotel from April 16 to 17.

For Ekiti and Ondo States, auditions will hold from April 19 to 21 while April 23 to 25 will be for Oshogbo and Ile Ife at Plan B Lounge, opposite Ife Grand Resort, Ile-Ife.

Speaking on the talent hunt, which will feature top artistes and producers, director of the project, Olasoji Olatunde said contestants stand a chance to go home with a star prize of one-year recording and promotion contract in Nigeria and London. This includes cash prize, scholarship to a music school as well as loads of other freebies.

Prince Babajide Fadairo, CEO, House of Oduduwa Foundation, said the hunt is further proof of Ooni Ogunwusi’s commitment to youth development and empowerment. He further revealed that the hunt would span across seven Yoruba speaking states of the federation, the UK and the United States of America.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

North will resist restructuring of Nigeria – Prof Ango Abdullahi

— 17th March 2018

Professor Ango Abdullahi, is a former spokesman of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF) and recently elected the Leader of the forum. In this interview with PAUL ORUDE in Bauchi, the former Vice Chancellor, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, speaks on the focus of NEF under his leadership. He has harsh words for Northern Governors, who he…

  • I can’t see Buhari losing 2019 election – Tony Momoh

    — 17th March 2018

    •PDP now a regional party Former Minister of Information, Prince Tony Momoh has said that President Muhammadu Buhari will win the 2019 presidential election despite criticisms in some quarters against his administration. Among other issues in this interview with WILLY EYA, he also examines why insecurity persists in the country. Ahead of next year’s general…

  • Why Igbo is not doing well in Nigerian politics – Obiano

    — 17th March 2018

    The Anambra State governor, Chief Willie Obiano has given reasons the Igbo have failed to excel in national politics, saying that they would need to join hands as brothers and sisters to make an impact. He also looked at his party, the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and its efforts to win governorship elections in…

  • Opposition to my gov ambition baseless –Uche Nwosu, Okorocha’s son-in-law

    — 17th March 2018

    He has been in the news of late for a single reason: his aspiration to succeed his father-in-law as Imo governor. Chief of Staff, Imo Government House, Ugwumba Uche Nwosu, to many is just the son-in-law to Governor Rochas Okorocha but unknown to them, both had similar backgrounds, experiencing the rough road to success. In…

  • President Buhari condoles with Christians over Bishop Bagobiri’s passing

    — 16th March 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari is condoling with Christians, particularly the Catholic faithful, over the passing of the Bishop of Kafanchan Catholic Diocese, the Most Rev. Joseph Danlami Bagobiri, who was buried on Thursday. The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, in a statement said, the President, in his…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share