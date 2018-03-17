Our plans for Ojaja Talent Hunt – Babajide Fadairo

After weeks of intense planning, the organisers of Ojaja Talent Hunt have announced dates for the auditions of this year’s edition of the competition.

According to a statement from the organisers, while the sale of forms commences on March 12 and runs till April 5, auditions will come up in Lagos at Silver Cafe Lounge, Ozone Cinema, Yaba from April 9 to 10. And in Ibadan, it will hold at Mauve 21 from April 12 to 14, while the Ilorin and Akure auditions would take place at Princess Luxury Hotel from April 16 to 17.

For Ekiti and Ondo States, auditions will hold from April 19 to 21 while April 23 to 25 will be for Oshogbo and Ile Ife at Plan B Lounge, opposite Ife Grand Resort, Ile-Ife.

Speaking on the talent hunt, which will feature top artistes and producers, director of the project, Olasoji Olatunde said contestants stand a chance to go home with a star prize of one-year recording and promotion contract in Nigeria and London. This includes cash prize, scholarship to a music school as well as loads of other freebies.

Prince Babajide Fadairo, CEO, House of Oduduwa Foundation, said the hunt is further proof of Ooni Ogunwusi’s commitment to youth development and empowerment. He further revealed that the hunt would span across seven Yoruba speaking states of the federation, the UK and the United States of America.