‘Our People First’, says Rep. Namdas in turbanning ce

The chairman, House Committee on Information, Hon Abdulrazak Namdas, says politicians must be committed to the welfare of their people in order to remain relevant in the current political era, explaining that politicians must improve society and learn from the President who has, according to him, endeared himself to millions of Nigerians.

Namdas made the remarks Sunday at his turbanning ceremony as the Gangwi Ganye, in Ganye local government of Adamawa state.

Hon. Namdas said young Nigerians should adopt the qualities of President Buhari and become active in politics to bring much needed change to the country.

“My title, the Gangwi, which means ‘the patriot’, is a testament to my unflinching commitment to the welfare of my people and would spur me into doing much more than what I have done to earn me the title,” the lawmaker said.

“We have just commissioned a gigantic event center worth about one hundred and fifty million naira (N150,000,000) for the benefit of our community.

“This event center is not a constituency project but something I decided to do for my people.

“The event is equipped with facilities for the training of young people in various skills.

“If I was just thinking about myself, I would have build it in Abuja or Yola, where I could make money for myself but we have to put our people first.”

Namdas called on politicians to consider their position in office as a privilege to serve and make positive impact in the lives of constituents.

Speaking at the occasion, Adamawa state Governor Muhammed Umaru Jibrilla commended Namdas.

The Governor admonished politicians in the state against taking citizens for granted, saying every politician had a responsibility to listen to and represent the interests of their constituents.

Jibrilla also made a call to the people of Adamawa not to vote for underperforming politicians.

“If I have not done anything deserving of a second term, then I should not be voted,” he said. Continuing that “everyone interested in the progress of the state can testify [to] the good works we have done and the President has endorsed our good work by calling on other states to learn from us.

“And I urge you to do the same for all elected politicians in the state, do not vote for them if they don’t represent your interest. The era of underperforming politicians is gone.”

He talked about the pending road construction project linking Ganye and Mayo Belwa local governments.

Jibrilla also praised House Speaker Yakubu Dogara for working his work in the legislature on behalf of the country and Adamawa state.

The highlight of occasion was the turbanning of representative Namdas as the Gangwi (‘The Patriot’) and the commissioning of an event center by Speaker Dogara.

