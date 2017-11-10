The Sun News
Our MAD Festival deals with Jumia –Trace's Sam Onyemelukwe

Our MAD Festival deals with Jumia –Trace’s Sam Onyemelukwe

10th November 2017

In a first-of-its-kind live music event in Nigeria, two of the biggest names in the online retail and entertainment sector are collaborating to pull-off a trend-setting festival for shoppers and music buffs.

Going by the name, MAD (Music and Deals) Festival, the carnival-like affair is promoted by entertainment media giant, Trace Naija Television and the huge online retailer, Jumia on its Black Friday platform.

According to Sam Onyemelukwe, Trace Naija’s Managing Director, the partnership will provide customers the opportunity to enjoy a family-friendly retail experience while enjoying the best music Lagos has to offer.

He further hinted on what informed the working relationship. “We looked at our target audience and saw an opportunity to create some synergy between both brands,” Onyemelukwe said.

Flaunted as the biggest explosive combination of Nigerian music and Black Friday excitement for shoppers and music buffs, the Trace/Jumia MAD Festival holds on November 18 at the King’s College grounds in Victoria Island, Lagos. The show is free, but attendees may only be admitted if they register.

Some of the performers on the bill of the TraceJumia MAD Festival include Falz, Simi, 9ice, Mayorkun, Niniola, Lil Kesh, Sound Sultan, Skales, Pencil, DJ Xlusive, Wande Coal, DJ Consequence, and Nedu. They are expected to showcase their best in thrilling customers, while there are incredible app flash sales and lots of giveaways.

Chief Executive Officer of Jumia, Juliet Anammah, stated: “The Jumia website would see a significant increase in inventory across all categories including fashion, electronics, phones, computers, home, baby, health, beauty, travel and food, with up to 80% discount on regular prices on up to 1,0000,000 products from 15,000 vendor merchants. Customers who download the Jumia mall app will also receive special vouchers and access to flash sales in addition to instant push notifications when deals go live.”

The management of Trace Naija projects a growth in the affiliation between the two companies that will lead to the creation of an annual event to celebrate Black Friday and build stronger brand affinity. The expectation is that the MAD Festival will influence the future of online trade in Nigeria.

Onyemelukwe revealed: “One of our objectives is to get about 10k app downloads. We believe that online shopping is the future of Nigerian retail and with this type of event, promoted by Trace Naija and Jumia, there is going to be an explosion in e-commerce.”

Included in this year’s Jumia Black Friday shopping activities is an online wheel of fortune, which churns out exclusive shopping vouchers. Also on the line-up are hourly flash sales and app-only deals with super low prices. Customers will have the opportunity to also enjoy discounts from Jumia Food and Jumia Travel.

