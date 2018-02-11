Our leaders are betraying our trust

The choice to choose our leaders was ours to make, two years ago. The choice was not all about great economy. In the build up to the 2015 election, we knew the qualities of a leader we wanted – a man who is averse to corruption, a man who could fight terrorism and insecurity. Nigeria has never been a country adept and worried about economic parameters, like GDP and all manner of macroeconomic terms. We only learn and master these key economic jargons in school, and thereafter confine them to the dustbin. The positive effects of those jargons have never been the source of our joy, because they never existed within our realm as a country. Any wonder why in 2003, in spite of longstanding economic throes Nigeria was described as the world happiest people on earth, by World Values Survey. It was unbelievable! How can a country bedeviled with diverse problems still be the happiest, amongst great countries? Now, race up to 2017, the tide changed; Norway had it all, followed by Denmark and Iceland as well as Switzerland.

The criteria for assessment into this most cherished “Hall of Fame”, is “support to happiness, caring, freedom, generosity, honesty, health, income, and good governance”- World Happiness Report (2017)

If I were you, I won’t bother my head with Nigeria’s position on this league table, based on the criteria. Because good governance has never been our pride, not even our workers in government parastatals can boast of a decent income. Our leaders hardly visit our hospitals except on emergency cases? So, we should not review and assess what we don’t have. Yet, in 2003 we were esteemed the happiest people on earth.

To be candid, we were not rated the best in this regard because of all the parameters listed above. I think one of the things Nigerians cherish a lot is security. What we vote for in any election is a man who will protect this country. Nigerians are patient and can put up a fight to survive in the most terrible economy. If PHCN refuses to light up our homes, we go for generator sets. More than 40 percent of Nigerians have generators, including PHCN offices scattered all over Nigeria. If water board runs away from its responsibility, we quickly drill hole for our water, and even help our neighbors (despite having a Minister for Water Resources, who I think, superintends over boreholes and rivers in Nigeria).

We don’t even wait for security experts to come up with solutions to the menace of street urchins, we usually piece ourselves together and organize vigilance groups. When the nation’s health care delivery failed, our supper doctors came up with their private hospitals. Mention one thing Nigerians can’t do for themselves? Not that we love suffering, we just don’t know how to put up with it. We thrive to make ways for ourselves and others.

The things Nigerians dread are unnecessary killings, tribal wars and ethnic cleansing; that leaves the land battered and children orphans. We were gripped with fear when we heard about the unpopular, “tactical maneuvering,” because, if those we trust with our lives can exit their country, and willingly surrender to another nation just to save their lives, then change must of a necessity be our choice. We quickly called for it.

Now that the change has come, are we better? I agree, Boko Haram has been technically defeated. But the numerous killings and counter-attacks that leave trail of sorrow and anguish are beginning to gather storm, and seem more to me like selling a monkey to buy a dog.

What we are experiencing is not just droppings of tiny blood, but ocean of it. This present government must be made to understand that Nigerians are not asking for too much. We want to be protected in our country and not live like refugees.

To experience another war like Boko Haram, where group of persons will piece themselves together and unleash terror of unquantifiable magnitude against peace loving people is unacceptable. It’s even a betrayal of trust, and huge disappointment for this to happen under the watchful eyes of a man we believe is a security expert. It’s quite painful that these attacks and counter attacks oscillate between two points unabated. There should be substantive approach to stem this tide of killings.

Our security operatives have been doing great in recent times, in cracking down on some notorious individuals. All we ask is extension of this service to further clear the Augean stable, and make the land peaceful.

I know there will be a time, when we will dissect our leaders’ performances on the altar of GDP etc. Though we do all these things, but there are pressing issues at the moment.

We are aware of the promises made by this government. No Nigerian will easily forget the security posturing of this present leader. I don’t think we deserve to lose at both ends. If we can’t make our economy run like other great countries, despite the vast human and material resources, let’s secure the land and her people. With that alone, we will build our confidence in the present leaders.

► Jude C. Okonta, wrote via [email protected]

0802-086-9247