The Sun News
NairaBet advert
Latest
26th December 2016 - Senate did not reject the nomination of Ibrahim Magu as EFCC boss – Senator David Umaru
26th December 2016 - Ortom commends Buhari, hails troop over capture of Sambisa
26th December 2016 - Rustlers kill herdsmen, butcher two cows
26th December 2016 - Suicide bomber hits Borno
26th December 2016 - Customs on South East roads: it’s illegal -Lawyer
26th December 2016 - Oil, gas sector: Fresh investments stunted by stakeholders inertia
26th December 2016 - Low scores for aviation industry blighted by harsh environment
26th December 2016 - Badagry deep sea project: Indigenes disagree with FG, LSG
26th December 2016 - Earn more cash printing at Christmas, New Year
26th December 2016 - How agricultural sector fared in 2016
Home / Cover / National / Our interventions in Nigeria on course, says EU

Our interventions in Nigeria on course, says EU

— 26th December 2016

From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The European Union (EU) has said its intervention programme in Nigeria is on course despite challenges.
The umbrella body of 28 European countries, however, reaffirmed its determination to support good governance and efforts to improve living standard through its carefully mapped out ongoing intervention programmes simultaneously across Nigeria, particularly in Niger Delta.
EU Ambassador/Head of Delegation in Nigeria and ECOWAS, Mr. Michel Arion, gave the assurance in Abuja when he visited the Chairman of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba.
He listed the mandate of the EU delegation to include; deepening political dialogue on issues of mutual interest; strengthening partnership with Nigeria and ECOWAS; supporting regional integration in ECOWAS region and several other interventions.
Mr. Arion revisited the evaluation of the cooperation strategy of the European Commission with the Federal Government, its implementation in relation to the strategies and national indicative programmes of the seventh and ninth European Development Fund (EDF) and the contributions from thematic budget lines and other cooperation instruments.
Arion told Ndoma-Egba that the EU was already doing a lot to improve the standard of living of people of the region.
Responding, Ndoma-Egba, appreciated the sincerity of EU to support the reinvigorated effort of the new management of NDDC to restore peace and engender development in the oil rich region.
He reminded the that plans are under way to revisit the NDDC master-plan, to either revalidate, update or entirely develop a fresh one that would properly guide the speedy development of the region.”

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

How to get flat belly in just 9 days.Click Here

Grow your money by 30% monthly. It's guaranteed.Click here!

7 simple steps to earn N300,000 monthly online working 2hrs daily

Stretch marks solutions clears stretch marks in 2 weeks. Guaranteed!

Get free ecommerce website like Jumia, Konga, make N500k monthly

Get paid at least N8,500 daily working online. click and register

Receive at least $1000 weekly in your account from online businesses!

End of the year special offer to our subscribers. Claim it here

About author

Uche Atuma

1 Comment

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 26th December 2016 at 12:36 pm
    Reply

    OUR INTERVENTIONS- that is words of foreign bandits who created the mess we suffering in this territory presently called Nigeria, Africa as a whole. But 21st century Africa will erase their mess on African soil. Their countries are in a mess- social, economic etc., they will not concentrate on their domestic failures but busy body on other people’s affairs, destabilizing African countries etc.- their days are over as far as 21st century Africa is concerned in 21st century world

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Senate did not reject the nomination of Ibrahim Magu as EFCC boss – Senator David Umaru

— 26th December 2016

(By John Adams – MINNA) As the controversy over the purported rejection of Alhaji Ibrahim Magu’s nomination by President Muhammadu Buhari as the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) rages on, the Senator representing Niger East Senatorial District, Senator David has said that the senate did not reject Magu’s nomination. While some…

  • Ortom commends Buhari, hails troop over capture of Sambisa

    — 26th December 2016

      From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi. Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has attributed the capture of Sambisa forest from Boko Haram insurgents to the support given the armed forces by President Buhari. In a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase, Governor Ortom described the President’s unflinching support to the Military as key to…

  • Rustlers kill herdsmen, butcher two cows

    — 26th December 2016

    From Paul Osuyi, Asaba THE corpse of a suspected Fulani herdsman identified as Haruna Mohammed has been found in a fish pond at Emu-Ebendo community in Ndokwa West Local Government Area of Delta State. He was allegedly killed at the Christmas weekend by suspected cattle rustlers who pegged his corpse with sticks at the fish…

  • Suicide bomber hits Borno

    — 26th December 2016

      A suicide bomb blast has hit Kasuwan Shanu cow market area of Maiduguri, Borno state. According to reports, the blast was confirmed on Monday by the spokesman for the Borno state Police Command, DSP Victor Isuku. According to Sahara Reporters, one of the suicide bombers blew up about 8:30 am while a second bomber…

  • Customs on South East roads: it’s illegal -Lawyer

    — 26th December 2016

    By Romanus Okoye Second Vice President of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) and human rights lawyer, Monday Ubani has condemned too many Customs roadblocks along Lagos-Ore-Benin-Onitsha Road, describing it as illegal. In a telephone interview with Daily Sun yesterday, Ubani said it was an aberration that Customs allowed contraband goods to enter through the borders…

Archive

December 2016
M T W T F S S
« Nov    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351