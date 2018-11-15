Simply put, Imo State gubernatorial race has taken shape. Barring any unexpected developments the big parties are PDP, APC, and APGA. So the question is who do we vote for.

Lately APC has come under severe management and internal cohesion stresses in the state and beyond. What is clear is that the ambition of the sitting governor Okorocha, to foist his in-law as dynastic successor has come to naught. And Senator Hope Uzodinma has emerged. Give it to Uzodinma, Imo State owes him a lot. If his political career started and ended only in his now successful effort in unplugging the planned for Okorocha dynasty, he is assured of our eternal gratitude.

And that makes his petition for being made a governor to be in the good books. But all Uzodinma did in his life and career is not the anti-Okorocha gambit for which we repeat the state is grateful. He is been senator and other things. But a penumbra patch zooms across in his past. As a businessman, if he ever was one, his past is too colorful. There is too much of a kaleidoscope of things he did or didn’t do, that are not the best a putative governor should be associated with. We are not culling for angels. We only ask that men come to office not as wondrous characters. So coming from a past of too much color and shades, Imo can’t risk the governance of Uzodinma.

APGA makes even an equally interesting case study of internal wrangling. And it so happened that Senator Ifeanyi Ararume who up until a week to, was a member of the APC, washed up.

And just as he defected from APC to APGA, some wondrously again, he was rewarded with the governorship ticket of APGA in Imo State. There have been accusations of all kinds. It has been put on notice that the APGA party lords for instance sold Imo State to the highest bidder. And that brought APGA to its knees. Next, what was once a fairly cohesive party has suffered an exodus. Even those who can’t or won’t leave have let it be known that Ararume is strictly on his own.