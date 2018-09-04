Our daily drugs not in hospitals, sickle cell patients raise alarm— 4th September 2018
Sola Ojo, Kaduna
Some people living with sickle cell anaemia, in Kaduna State, have sent save-our-soul message to Governor Nasir el-Rufai to help make their everyday drugs available at public hospitals across the state.
This was the centre of discussion when Bako Youth Development Foundation, a sickle cell support group paid a courtesy call on the Commissioner, Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development (MWASD), Hajiya Hafsat Baba, in her office, on Tuesday.
Executive Director of the Foundation, Andy Bako said, one of the ways the state government through MWASD could help people in this category was to empower them to be self-reliant so they can be able to foot their medical bills.
Highlighting their challenge before the commissioner Bako said, “Paludrine which is one drug we take every day is unavailable in government’s hospitals and the cost in the open market is out of reach for most of us while the cost of laboratory investigations including blood transfusion is a big issue.
READ ALSO: Bayelsa rural communities embrace Safe Motherhood scheme
“Another challenge we face daily is the discriminatory attitudes of health workers towards us. If we have clinics, we get to the hospital as early as 7:00am and will remain on queue as long as it takes while some health workers will just come and bypass us to go and see the doctor and sometimes, if we are in crisis the health workers will just ignore us, shout at us or make some derogatory comments at us.
“Most of us are jobless because of the circumstances we find ourselves. Despite the fact that we have to take our drugs and go to the hospitals when in crisis and quite often we find it difficult to meet up with the bills due to poverty.”
He then pleaded that drugs that “we need like Paludrine, Folic Acid, B Complex and multivitamins be made available in all hospitals.
“Just like is done for people living with HIV/AIDS, government should put in place a policy that will wave all payments for people with sickle cell anaemia while we also encourage the government to make concerted effort to encourage youths to go for genotype in hospitals which should be made free of charge to encourage access”, he added.
Responding, Hajiya Hafsat Baba emphatised with those living with sickle cell anaemia saying, she understand their plight and promised to help where she could to put smile on their faces.
According to the commissioner, the administration of Governor Nasir el-Rufai is interested in issues that affect children and as such, she and her counterpart in the Ministry of Health and Human Services, Dr Paul Dogo, would put their heads together to see the possibility of coming up with a memo that will demand specific budget line for sickle cell anaemia patients in the state.
READ ALSO: I struggled to breathe in shock US Open loss –Federer
“I know what it means to be a sickle cell anaemia patient. I had an experience with my niece, who after series of crisis, died at age of 17. Sickle cell anaemia is worrisome especially if the affected person is in crisis.
“I want to enjoin our young persons to know their genotype before falling in love and getting married.
“This will address the issue of giving birth to children with the disease.
“I will see what we can do to help. I’m going to see my colleague at Ministry of Health, Dr. Paul Dogo and see the possibility of raising a memo to demand specific budget line for sickle cell anaemia patients as done in Family Planning.
“We will then make the memo available to our governor who I know will do something about what you have brought here – God willing”, said the commissioner.
About author
Related Articles
-
-
el-Rufai presents over N155b budget for 201916th August 2018
-
PDP is dead and buried in Kaduna: Uba Sani20th May 2018
-
Don’t reject corps members, el-Rufai warns employers9th May 2018
Latest
Our daily drugs not in hospitals, sickle cell patients raise alarm— 4th September 2018
Sola Ojo, Kaduna Some people living with sickle cell anaemia, in Kaduna State, have sent save-our-soul message to Governor Nasir el-Rufai to help make their everyday drugs available at public hospitals across the state. This was the centre of discussion when Bako Youth Development Foundation, a sickle cell support group paid a courtesy call on…
-
Gov. Bagudu threatens to sanction contractors over poor job— 4th September 2018
NAN Kebbi State Governor, Alhaji Atiku Bagudu, on Tuesday warned that he would sanction contractors who failed to adhere to job specifications. ‘‘I will not tolerate poor execution of work from any contractor,” he said. Bagudu gave the warning in Birnin Kebbi in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Alhaji Abubakar Dakingari. He issued…
-
INEC denies receiving N50m logistics support from Jigawa govt— 4th September 2018
NAN The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has denied a newspaper report that it recently received N50 million from the government of Jigawa for logistics. Dr. Mahmud Isah, the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the state, made the clarification in a statement in Dutse, on Tuesday. Isah said that the commission had not received any…
-
Bayelsa rural communities embrace Safe Motherhood scheme— 4th September 2018
Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa In its bid to spread the safe motherhood message to the nooks and crannies of the state, the Safe Motherhood Sensitisation Sub-Committee has been visiting more communities in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area. Korokorosei’s Community Development Committee (CDC) chairman, Mr. Francis Jephthah, said the community as a whole would embrace the safe…
-
Customs generates N140.4bn in August – Official— 4th September 2018
NAN The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) said it recorded its highest ever monthly revenue of N140.4 billion in August 2018. The Nigeria Customs Public Relations Officer, Mr Joseph Attah revealed this on Tuesday in Abuja. According to Attah, the Comptroller-General of Customs, Col. Hameed Ibrahim Ali (Rtd) said the improvement was as a result of dogged…
-
Entertainment
Bisola Aiyeola Wins Brand New Car at AMVCA 2018— 2nd September 2018
Singer and actress, Bisola Aiyeola,was honoured at the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA) 2018 as she went home with the Trail Blazers Award. READ ALSO AMVCA 2018: `18 Hours’ emerges overall best movie The award came with a brand new car courtesy of Multichoice Nigeria. It would be recalled that Bisola was part of the…
South-West Report
INCREDIBLE: 10 years of uninterrupted blackout— 30th August 2018
“This same senatorial district subjected to many years of uninterrupted darkness is the home of the Omotoso Nigeria Integrated Power Plant that is supposed to generate 530 mega watts. Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure These are hard and harsh times for residents in the six local governments that make up Ondo South Senatorial District. This is because…
-
Abuja Metro
Behold, Abuja’s new prostitution ring— 29th August 2018
The FCT has become the Nigerian “Italy” as some highly-connected ladies lure poverty-stricken girls from remote villages and towns for prostitution Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has become the Nigerian “Italy” as some highly-connected ladies now lure beautifully-endowed but poverty-stricken innocent girls from remote villages and towns for prostitution in the name…
Oriental News
KING OF CROPS: New Yam Festival lights up Igboland— 22nd August 2018
Yam is revered as the king of crops in Igboland. Usually planted between December and January, harvesting starts from August in some communities and lasts till December. Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka, David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi and Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri Ndigbo are once again in festive mood with the advent of another season of new yam festival. In…
-
Features
Python Dance 3: Anxiety in South East— 2nd September 2018
The IPOB did not hide its feelings on the plan for another Python Dance in the Southeast as the group has already declared a total strike on September 14 ■ As Ndigbo reject new military exercise ■ Fear stems from previous operations, closeness to 2019 elections ■ Army gives reasons, says no going back on…
Literary Review
Book Party: CORA unveils NLNG playwrights— 1st September 2018
NLNG’s Corporate Affairs Manager Mr Andy Odeh said the collaboration with CORA was aimed at helping to build a better Nigeria. Henry Akubuiro They sat on the stage at Terra Kulture, Victoria Island, Lagos, full of mirth and expectations. None was spooked. It was their chance to hog the limelight. Of the dozens that entered…
-
Lifeline
Group tutors Nnokwa youths on education, new skills— 3rd September 2018
The scheme was open to all youths from Nnokwa town and beyond, targeted at enriching their knowledge and equipping them to overcome the challenges of life. Job Osazuwa Eminent indigenes of Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State, on the platform of the Nnokwa Progress Union (NPU), Lagos branch, recently exposed youths, teenagers and…
Education Review
I never thought I’ll emerge UTME highest scorer – Israel Zakari— 28th August 2018
Israel’s mother, Mrs Jummai Zakari, a widow who works in a bank in Lagos, said she became a single mother 14 years ago Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri Master Israel Zakari, the lad that scored the highest mark in the 2018 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) said he never thought he could achieve the feat. “I read…
-
TSWeekend
How Elizabeth Adoga became The Face of Prestige Nigeria— 31st August 2018
Pretty Elizabeth Adoga has emerged winner of this year’s edition of The Face of Prestige Nigeria held at Rockview Hotel, Apapa, Lagos on Saturday, August 25. Adoga clinched the coveted crown after a keen contest having trounced 10 other contestants. Speaking on her victory, she said: “I am excited I won. I knew I was…
Opinion
Mainstreaming health in 2019 political discourse— 3rd September 2018
The 2019 political discourse should be issue- based and bringing health into it is very fundamental because a healthy nation… Victor Oliver Abel In accordance with the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights, health is a fundamental human right indispensable for the exercise of other human rights. Every human being is entitled to…
Columnists
-
So much for national interest— 3rd September 2018
National interest depends on who drives it, what drives it or drives the driver… Tony Iwuoma Many things make me to weep for and over Nigeria. Many times. I weep because Nigerians find it difficult to comprehend a matter as simple as not having a nation. It gets too much on my rickety heart when…
-
In search of political mentors (7): Here comes the non-politician— 3rd September 2018
Ladies and Gentlemen, please rise and give it up for former Governor of Akwa Ibom state: His Excellency, Arc. (Obong) Victor Attah, FNIA. God bless Nigeria! Michael Bush [Continued from last Monday] Your cacophonous affirmative chorus confirms that you want the unveiling now. That should come presently. Let’s tee off with what golfers call an…
-
Primary hurdles in party primaries— 3rd September 2018
It is 166 days to the 2019 General Elections. Going by INEC’s schedule of activities… the next main item on the agenda is party primaries. Andy Ezeani Nigeria’s democracy is on the cusp again. Not that it has ever departed thence. Virtually every day of Nigeria’s democracy since 1999 has been a critical juncture. The…
-
Theresa May, Nigeria and Africa!— 3rd September 2018
What Africa needs to do is to develop her human resource and technical capacities to rise up to the new global business frontiers. Eric Osagie She stopped over last week. Decked in a colourful jacket and smart pair of trousers, Theresa May, the British Prime Minister, exuded the pomp and power of Great Britain, our…
-
2019 presidential contenders and pretenders— 3rd September 2018
Top on the list of the PDP contenders is former Vice President Atiku Abubakar. The man has been mobilising and seeking support across the country. Casmir Igbokwe The tempo of political activities has heightened. More political parties have joined the fray. More intrigues have come to play. More importantly, sundry presidential aspirants have emerged. It…
-
The Mum who broke her son’s virginity— 1st September 2018
Pity her, a mum and her only son, her last born, discussing a sex issue! A lady told me her pains the day she was teaching sex matters to her son. Osondu Anyalechi In 1948, my first year in school, our teacher asked us, how babies were born. I had no idea and nobody in…
-
Being A Dad: How to build strong father-son relationship— 1st September 2018
Get involved in father-son activities. Fathers and sons can have quality time by developing interests in same things. Kate Halim Father-son relationships can be complex. Fathers and sons with widely different interests can find it hard to relate to one another. Sometimes dads and sons feel competitive against one another. Their male tendencies to not…
-
What if she hands you condom before sex?— 1st September 2018
When a lady insists you use a condom and even goes ahead to provide one when you have none, she limits her chances of risking her life having abortions Amaka Nicholas You meet a girl, you ask her out and she agrees. On your first, second or even third date, there is kissing and necking. You…
-
Between Buhari’s supporters and other Nigerians— 1st September 2018
This is not an attempt to tar and feather all of the president’s men and supporters as dumb and extremists, which will be an unfair characterization. Clem Aguiyi In recent times I’ve met fellow countrymen, who are very disillusioned about our broken politics and political process to the extent that even if the ballot boxes and…
-
My son mistakes ‘defection’ for ‘defecation’— 1st September 2018
“Daddy, I am not talking of exam or INEC, jo.” It is then it occurred to me that my son and I are speaking different languages. “Ok, I now understand” Chika Abanobi “Daddy, I want to defect.’ That was the statement I heard from Junior before I interjected with the question: “to which of the…
Enquiries
EDITOR
Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email: [email protected]
Leave a reply