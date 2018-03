Magnus Eze, Abuja

A former Abia State governor, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, has canvassed for strategic tapping of the nation’s rich cultural endowment.

Delivering the first edition of the National Institute of Cultural Orientation (NICO) quarterly public lecture for this year in Abuja, Tuesday, Orji Kalu said each of the over 250 ethnic groups in the country has one cultural product or another.

He explained that with the enabling environment afforded by the ease of doing business policy recently released by government, what was left was peace and security for cultural investors to thrive.

He applauded the economic diversification programme of the present administration but called for adequate investment in culture and tourism.

Details later…