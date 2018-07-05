The Sun News
Latest
5th July 2018 - Our achievements justify loans we obtained –Aregbesola
5th July 2018 - Killings: Persecution makes Christianity wax stronger in Nigeria – Cleric
5th July 2018 - Yobe govt. approves N3.4b for capital projects
5th July 2018 - Philanthropist boosts education in Anambra with N100m
5th July 2018 - Losing my erection; can’t make love
5th July 2018 - APC crisis festers as nPDP becomes R-APC
5th July 2018 - Agonies of people with cervical spondylosis
5th July 2018 - Ukah, others win pharmacy awards
5th July 2018 - Russia 2018: Colombian players receive death threats
5th July 2018 - Eagles must learn to play hard – Balogun
Home / National / Our achievements justify loans we obtained –Aregbesola
AREGBESOLA

Our achievements justify loans we obtained –Aregbesola

— 5th July 2018

 

From Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Rauf Aregbesola, has said the achievements recorded by his administration, so far, has justified the loans it obtained.
He said his administration has rewritten the history of the state and stimulated its economy to the benefit of the people, as reflected in the successes recorded across the different sectors of the economy.
The governor said this yesterday, when he was conferred with an award of ‘Most Outstanding Governor in Good Governance and Positive Creativity’ by the State of Osun Indigenes in Diaspora.
He put the total debt of the state, ranging from local, state and foreign, at N197 billion and said the infrastructure developments made in every sector justifies the debt.
Aregbesola said his administration went borrowing to transform Osun and set the state on the path of greatness, by making it outstanding and competitive in the comity of states in the country.
He described the need for taking the loans as necessity in view of the backward status of the state when he assumed office.
The governor said the loans obtained by his administration were prudently and judiciously used to build 50 years lasting infrastructure in all aspects of life, which, if the state had not taken it, could have been hard to achieve.
He described the time the loans were taken as appropriate in view of the quantum of development made, explaining that failure to take the step at that time may lead to socioeconomic stagnation of the state.
“Since every successful government in the world is indebted, our administration has taken the right step to obtain loans to advance the state and make life abundant and prosperous for our people.
“We have justified the loans we took by our achievements, because if we didn’t take the loans as at that time and used the fund to build roads, schools, hospitals, support for security and lot more, there is no doubt it will be difficult to do it now, in view of the cost of things and hike in the exchange rate.
“At the moment, our state owes N197 billion, but we have justified this by our noble interventions in all sectors, particularly in education, health, security, agriculture and road infrastructure among others,” the governor said.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

AREGBESOLA

Our achievements justify loans we obtained –Aregbesola

— 5th July 2018

  From Clement Adeyi, Osogbo Osun State Governor, Rauf Aregbesola, has said the achievements recorded by his administration, so far, has justified the loans it obtained. He said his administration has rewritten the history of the state and stimulated its economy to the benefit of the people, as reflected in the successes recorded across the…

  • CHRISTIANS

    Killings: Persecution makes Christianity wax stronger in Nigeria – Cleric

    — 5th July 2018

    Emma Njoku Founder and Senior Pastor of Treasure Word Evangelical Ministry, Port Harcourt, Apostle Ralph Williams, has said no amount of persecution of Christians can stop the church of God in Nigeria. He said this on Sunday at inauguration service of Dominion Grace Christians Mission in Mushin, Lagos. Williams, who was reacting to the unabated…

  • YOBE

    Yobe govt. approves N3.4b for capital projects

    — 5th July 2018

    NAN The Yobe State Government, on Wednesday, approved N3.4 billion for various capital projects in the state. The Commissioner for Home Affairs, Information and Culture, Alhaji Mala Musti, disclosed this at a media briefing in Damaturu after the state Executive Council meeting. He said the meeting, presided by  the Deputy Governor of Yobe, Engr. Abubakar…

  • NPDP

    APC crisis festers as nPDP becomes R-APC

    — 5th July 2018

    NAN A rebel group announced its excision from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), on Wednesday, calling itself Reformed APC (R-APC). An engineer from Gashua, Yobe State, and former secretary of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC), Alhaji Buba Galadima, was introduced as the National Chairman of the group. He told a press conference…

  • COMMISSIONERS - SOKOTO STATE GOVERNOR AMINU TAMBUWAL

    Sokoto: Tambuwal sacks commissioners

    — 5th July 2018

    Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, has dissolved his Executive Council with immediate effect. The dissolution, according to his newly appointed Director-General, Media and Public Affairs, Malam Abubakar Shekara, was aimed at restructuring and re-strategising the cabinet for optimum efficiency as well as service delivery to the State. He said the governor thanked members…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share