Princess Zara

As an ardent fan and lover of Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu and everything he stands for before and after he left government house as a governor of Abia State, I believe from the depth of my heart that the judiciary of this country and the Igbo folk have not been fair to him.

While not a lawyer or pretend to understand legal matters from the standpoint of the law except from viewing it from moral perspectives, something tells me that triggers my moral judgement that whatever the business mogul and politician is being subjected is nothing distant from judicial vendetta from the same justice system he holds in high regards, and a call by his kindred with a vow to have the man “dealt with by any means necessary” for no good reason save for the fact that they refuse to let go of their anger for one man because he chose to govern one of the southeastern states at his prime.

The man has repeatedly stated, and many are aware of this, that he did not become a politician or a governor from a pauperish enclave as many did and still doing, that he had cut his teeth in the business and financial world before his venture into politics but all these seem to be falling into deaf ears amongst his clan because they have made up their minds to have the man punished for no good reason.