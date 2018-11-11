Whatever the business mogul/politician is being subjected to is nothing distant from judicial vendetta from the same justice system he holds in high regards
Princess Zara
As an ardent fan and lover of Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu and everything he stands for before and after he left government house as a governor of Abia State, I believe from the depth of my heart that the judiciary of this country and the Igbo folk have not been fair to him.
While not a lawyer or pretend to understand legal matters from the standpoint of the law except from viewing it from moral perspectives, something tells me that triggers my moral judgement that whatever the business mogul and politician is being subjected is nothing distant from judicial vendetta from the same justice system he holds in high regards, and a call by his kindred with a vow to have the man “dealt with by any means necessary” for no good reason save for the fact that they refuse to let go of their anger for one man because he chose to govern one of the southeastern states at his prime.
The man has repeatedly stated, and many are aware of this, that he did not become a politician or a governor from a pauperish enclave as many did and still doing, that he had cut his teeth in the business and financial world before his venture into politics but all these seem to be falling into deaf ears amongst his clan because they have made up their minds to have the man punished for no good reason.
Or maybe because he has been bold enough to sell to his folk that there is a different way to achieving goals than the art of aggressive dominance that benefits a few some while the weak many are left on their own to languish.
How else can I put it not to justify my thinking and ascribe judicial revenge to what is happening. The judge recently said that the present case in the law court for which he is being charged had once upon a time been postponed indefinitely, only for that same court of law to make a U-Turn with a statement to the effect that he would be jumping bail failure to return to the country at a given time from his medical trip in Germany, when there was a letter of notification to that effect to that same court of law. I wish somebody was thinking along with me regardless of sentiments.
Dr. Orji Kalu, since the commencement of this case some ten years ago, or so, has never failed to appear before the law court to tell his side of the story for which he is being hunted unless lately based on health grounds, which the law court is aware of and constantly being briefed about. Or is the law court attempting to use him as its judicial pig to prove to all that it is not all muscles and biceps that justice must proceed from its axe where over time the axe has been rusty and blurred.
Time and again, witnesses have been called forth to the hearing and all the while no witness has come up with any substantial evidences to say the allegation against him was true. So, what is actually happening.
And for my Igbo brothers and sisters, the self-styled nation that run after justice, the morality is: “who cares, he deserves what’s coming to him” But the question is, why should he deserve what should not be when every pointer indicates that this is not about justice but about the settling of some anger, perceived offence and some imaginable scores against the state when that same pointer has its nozzle to the wrong ideas and misconceptions of everything that took place in Abia government house between 1999-2007.
Igbos should read just their thinking, not on the grounds of sentiments, but on the basics of truth and that which is right and just since these have always been their primary objective as a people. That it is impossible to apply the same devices of the first century to a twenty-first century application.
Because everything attests to the fact that the son of the land is being hunted down by everything wrong and politically decisive from some unseen places because the family is against him and that same family has sold him out to be slaughtered by the same vexation of distasteful state politics.
It would be so unwise amongst us, the rich family, to give in to to the fulfillment of some politically evil promise that started in the PDP days because truth was told and a president was infuriated.
I read that many celebrated his illness when he was admitted in a German hospital, and some even wished him farewell. The extent to which values have been lost and we have become so depraved, especially to a man who has and shall continue to serve his people with collective wisdom.
As a fervent fan and lover of this man and his great works in politics, business, philanthropy and charity, I can only wish him speedy recovery and assure the law court, if it is in my humble capacity to do so having known him all these years, that he is a lover of the judicial system of this country and of justice and he can never go against the course of justice.
At some point, what I suspect to be a vendetta against this man shall certainly come to its end sooner than later. And Igbos must realise nobody is saying or depriving you of your rights, as all rights it must be fought and achieved on the grounds of reason and thoughtful judgement.
