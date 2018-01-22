Otudeko to speak at NSACC breakfast forum

The Sun News
Chairman of Honeywell Group, Dr. Oba Otudeko, will be special guest at the  forthcoming Nigeria-South Africa Chamber of Commerce (NSACC) Breakfast Forum that will take place at the Sky Restaurant, Eko Hotels, on Thursday, January 28, 2018.

  He will be speaking on the topic, “Business Success and Sustainability”, with captains of industry, business owners and CEOs, and other interested parties expected to be in attendance.

He is a foremost Nigerian entrepreneur reputed for his highly successful domestic and foreign investments that cut across diverse sectors of the economy. He was, at various times, Chairman, First Bank of Nigeria, FBN Bank (UK) Limited, Airtel Nigeria and Fan Milk of Nigeria Plc.

He has also served on the boards of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), (1990 – 1997), Guinness Nigeria Plc (1999 – 2003), British American Tobacco Ltd (2001 – 2004) and Ecobank Transnational Incorporated, headquartered in Lome, Togo (2002 – 2010).

Between September 2006 and August 2009, he was the 16th President and Chairman of Council of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE). Professionally, he is a chartered banker, chartered accountant and chartered corporate secretary.

He was Chancellor of the Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago-Iwoye, Ogun State, from 2001 to 2010 and currently serves as a member of the Office of Distinguished Friends of the London Business School, UK. He joined the business world at a tender age and today, he is considered one of Africa’s richest men.

Since the inauguration of the Nigeria-South Africa Chamber of Commerce in 2000, trade between the two countries has grown tremendously. The Nigeria-South Africa Chamber of Commerce has been a veritable economic tool responsible for the increment in trade between Nigeria and South Africa.

Through the Chamber’s activities, many South African firms have indicated interest in joint partnership with Nigerian firms and other forms of economic cooperations with several business establishments in Nigeria.

South African firms or firms with South African participation are active in the Nigerian business sector such as telecommunications, broadcasting, petroleum, banking, hospitality, among others.

 

 

