Osun tax officials seal OAU over alleged N1.8b default

Officials of the Osun State Internal Revenue Service (OIRS), on Wednesday, stormed the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife and sealed several complexes in the institution including the Senate Building.



The institution was alleged to be defaulting in remitting over N 1.844,770,939.45 to the agency.

The Revenue Task Force, led by one Oladipo Babatunde, arrived the campus at about 7:00.

They sealed the Senate Chamber and the administrative building before proceeding to seal the main gate, leaving the pedestrian gate unlocked.

Details later…