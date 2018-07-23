Osun SSG resigns from Aregbesola’s govt., joins ADP

Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

Secretary to Osun State Government, Alhaji Moshood Adeoti, has resigned his appointment and membership of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Adeoti, who was a governorship aspirant under the APC, withdrew from the party’s primary election a day to the exercise, last Friday, alleging that the process had been manipulated to favour Governor Rauf Aregbesola’s Chief of Staff, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola.

In the resignation letter he personally signed and addressed to the Ward Chairman of APC, Gidigbo 2, Ward 12, Iwo Local Government Council Area, Adeoti revoked his membership of the party.

The letter entitled: ‘Resignation Of My Membership of The All Progressives Congress (APC)’ was dated Saturday, July 21, 2018, and copied the state chairman of the party, Gboyega Famodun.

READ ALSO: At last, Imo APC elects new Chairman

“With gratitude to Almighty God, I hereby wish to notify you of my decision to resign my membership of the All Progressives Congress (APC). While thanking you and the entire membership of the party for your support while my membership lasted, I wish to reiterate my commitment to the progress of the state in whatever capacity I find myself in the future,” he said.

Adeoti has defected to Action Democratic Party (ADC) where he will contest in the September 22 governorship election in the state.