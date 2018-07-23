– The Sun News
Latest
23rd July 2018 - Osun SSG resigns from Aregbesola’s govt., joins ADP
23rd July 2018 - At last, Imo APC elects new Chairman
23rd July 2018 - Anambra explains seizure of Nkpor spare part market land
23rd July 2018 - Boko Haram: Heads may roll in Army over Jilli, Bama attacks
23rd July 2018 - Tribalism killing Nigeria – ex-IMSU VC, Prof. Nwoke
23rd July 2018 - Repent or be cursed, Tor Tiv warns troublemakers
23rd July 2018 - Buhari condoles with victims of Jos market fire
23rd July 2018 - I’m back in office – NFF Secretary General
23rd July 2018 - Varsity don condemns N242b proposed for 2019 elections
23rd July 2018 - $150m loan: Ebonyi elders back Umahi, attack opposition
Home / National / Osun SSG resigns from Aregbesola’s govt., joins ADP
OSUN

Osun SSG resigns from Aregbesola’s govt., joins ADP

— 23rd July 2018

Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

Secretary to Osun State Government, Alhaji Moshood Adeoti, has resigned his appointment and membership of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Adeoti, who was a governorship aspirant under the APC, withdrew from the party’s primary election a day to the exercise, last Friday, alleging that the process had been manipulated to favour Governor Rauf Aregbesola’s Chief of Staff, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola.

In the resignation letter he personally signed and addressed to the Ward Chairman of APC, Gidigbo 2, Ward 12, Iwo Local Government Council Area, Adeoti revoked his membership of the party.

The letter entitled: ‘Resignation Of My Membership of The All Progressives Congress (APC)’ was dated Saturday, July 21, 2018, and copied the state chairman of the party, Gboyega Famodun.

READ ALSO: At last, Imo APC elects new Chairman

“With gratitude to Almighty God, I hereby wish to notify you of my decision to resign my membership of the All Progressives Congress (APC). While thanking you and the entire membership of the party for your support while my membership lasted, I wish to reiterate my commitment to the progress of the state in whatever capacity I find myself in the future,” he said.

Adeoti has defected to Action Democratic Party (ADC) where he will contest in the September 22 governorship election in the state.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

OSUN

Osun SSG resigns from Aregbesola’s govt., joins ADP

— 23rd July 2018

Clement Adeyi, Osogbo Secretary to Osun State Government, Alhaji Moshood Adeoti, has resigned his appointment and membership of the All Progressives Congress (APC). Adeoti, who was a governorship aspirant under the APC, withdrew from the party’s primary election a day to the exercise, last Friday, alleging that the process had been manipulated to favour Governor…

  • IMO APC

    At last, Imo APC elects new Chairman

    — 23rd July 2018

    Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri After series of crises that marred the congress elections of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Imo State, the party, on Monday, elected a new State Chairman, Mr. Daniel Nwafor, at a well attended state Congress held openly at the Imo International Convention Centre (IICC), Owerri. Chairman of the Congress Committee, Ojo…

  • ANAMBRA

    Anambra explains seizure of Nkpor spare part market land

    — 23rd July 2018

    Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha Anambra State Commissioner for Transport, Mr. Uchenna Okafor, has said that the reason the state government took over the land belonging to the Traders at the Nkpor New Auto Motor Spare Parts market was to sack criminals hiding in the area to commit crime. The land was located along the Onitsha/Enugu…

  • BURATAI

    Boko Haram: Heads may roll in Army over Jilli, Bama attacks

    — 23rd July 2018

    Molly Kilete, Abuja There are indications that the Army authorities might sanction some of its personnel on counter-insurgency operations in the North East after the July 14 attack on its locations at Bama, in Borno State and Jilli, in Yobe State. This was coming after the operational visits embarked upon by the Chief of Army…

  • TRIBALISM

    Tribalism killing Nigeria – ex-IMSU VC, Prof. Nwoke

    — 23rd July 2018

    Tony John, Port Harcourt A former Vice Chancellor of Imo State University (IMSU), Prof. Bartram Nwoke, has identified tribalism as the bedrock of Nigeria’s crisis and marginalisation. Prof. Nwoke declared this, on Sunday, while speaking as a Guest Lecturer, at an event marking the 56th birthday anniversary of  the General Overseer of Abundant Life Evangelical…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share