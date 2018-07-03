The Sun News
Latest
3rd July 2018 - Osun SSG demands free, fair guber poll
3rd July 2018 - Lawyers shut courts in Cross River
3rd July 2018 - Edo: Firm dupes job seekers of N15m
3rd July 2018 - Wike inspects College of Medical Sciences for commissioning today
3rd July 2018 - African leaders pledges to coordinate efforts to defeat jihadist groups
3rd July 2018 - Tackle insecurity by providing basic necessities, Udom tasks leaders
3rd July 2018 - Thai boys trapped in cave found alive after 9 days underground
3rd July 2018 - ‘Dead’ South African woman found alive in mortuary fridge
3rd July 2018 - Unidentified corpses: 3 suspects in police net in Zamfara
3rd July 2018 - N700m campaign funds: Court grants Dakingari medical leave till Sept. 24
Home / South-west Magazine / Osun SSG demands free, fair guber poll
ADEOTI

Osun SSG demands free, fair guber poll

— 3rd July 2018

Charles Nwaoguji

A governorship aspirant on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC), Moshood Adeoti, has called on the leadership of the party to ensure free and fair primary if it intends to win the Osun State governorship election on September 12, 2018.

Adeoti is current Secretary to the State Government (SSG).

The SSG, who was a former chairman of the party, spoke against the backdrop of recent moves by some party leaders to sideline some aspirants in the process, leading to the primary. Adeoti, who is from Iwo in Osun West senatorial district, said though the election is not a do or die affair for him, the efforts of major party stakeholders in the state and in the country must be recognised at all times.

“For me, my interest is to move Osun State forward through some key initiatives, which include youth empowerment, job creation, industrialisation and qualitative healthcare and agriculture.”

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

LAWYERS

Lawyers shut courts in Cross River

— 3rd July 2018

Judex OKoro, Calabar Lawyers, under the aegis of Law Officers’ Association of Nigeria (LOAN), Cross River branch, have shut courts in in the state, demanding immediate implementation of harmonised salary. The lawyers, working in the state Ministry of Justice, are piqued that the Cross River government has failed to implement the harmonised salary between those…

  • KAI ENVIRONMENT - JOB SEEKERS

    Edo: Firm dupes job seekers of N15m

    — 3rd July 2018

    Tony Osauzo, Benin A consulting firm, KAI Environmental, which claims to be recruiting environmental officials for the Edo State Government, has allegedly fleeced job seekers in the state of millions of naira. The firm, which has its operational base at Bins Hotel, on Ekenhuan Road, in Benin, is said to be collecting N2,000 for registration,…

  • WIKE COMMISSIONS MEDICAL SCIENCES BUILDING - RIVERS UNIVERSITY

    Wike inspects College of Medical Sciences for commissioning today

    — 3rd July 2018

    Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, yesterday, inspected finishing touches at the College of Medical Sciences building at the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt, ahead of the commissioning of the facility today. Wike was conducted round the structure by the Provost of the College of Medical Sciences, Prof. Raphael Oruamgbo, the Vice Chancellor of Rivers State…

  • UDOM

    Tackle insecurity by providing basic necessities, Udom tasks leaders

    — 3rd July 2018

    Joe Effiong, Uyo Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel, has advised leadership, at all levels, to tackle security and other social challenges facing the country through the provision of basic needs of the people. Emmanuel said this while declaring open the second quarterly meeting organised by the office of the Secretary to Government of…

  • UNIDENTIFIED CORPSES

    Unidentified corpses: 3 suspects in police net in Zamfara

    — 3rd July 2018

    The Police Command in Zamfara said it has arrested three suspects in connection with the 23 unidentified corpses found in Boko community in Zurmi Local Government Area of the state. The Police Public Relations Officer for the command, Muhammad Shehu, said this in a statement signed and issued to journalists in Gusau yesterday. Shehu said…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share