Osun SSG demands free, fair guber poll

Charles Nwaoguji

A governorship aspirant on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC), Moshood Adeoti, has called on the leadership of the party to ensure free and fair primary if it intends to win the Osun State governorship election on September 12, 2018.

Adeoti is current Secretary to the State Government (SSG).

The SSG, who was a former chairman of the party, spoke against the backdrop of recent moves by some party leaders to sideline some aspirants in the process, leading to the primary. Adeoti, who is from Iwo in Osun West senatorial district, said though the election is not a do or die affair for him, the efforts of major party stakeholders in the state and in the country must be recognised at all times.

“For me, my interest is to move Osun State forward through some key initiatives, which include youth empowerment, job creation, industrialisation and qualitative healthcare and agriculture.”