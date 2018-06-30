The Sun News
30th June 2018 - Osun SDP Crisis: Party Chairman, Secretary distanced selves from congress
Osun SDP Crisis: Party Chairman, Secretary distanced selves from congress

Osun SDP Crisis: Party Chairman, Secretary distanced selves from congress

— 30th June 2018

The Chairman and Secretary of Osun State Chapter of Social Democratic Party (SDP) , Chief Ademola Ishola and Elder Olufemi Awe have distanced themselves from the purported ward congress of the party being held this Saturday, saying such action was an open confrontation to the judiciary.

In a statement issued in Osogbo, the Osun State capital on Saturday, June 30, 2018 and signed by the duo, they directed members of the party across the state not to participate in the said congress describing it as illegal.

Part of the statement reads: “We want to make it abundantly clear that based on the court pronouncement of Friday, June 29, we disassociated ourselves to the so called illegal congress and we call on all genuine members of our great party, the SDP across the state not to have anything to do with it.

“SDP is a law-abiding party and we consider it as an affront to the judiciary for anyone to do contrary to the order of Justice Jide Falola of the Osun State High Court sitting in Ikirun stopping the congress until the interlocutory injunction motion filed by some aggrieved members of party is heard.

“The matter is fixed for Tuesday, July 2, 2018 and we see no reason why some people will be so desperate to hold the party’s wards’ congress by all means and at the end of the day put our party in jeopardy and an unending litigation.

 “We have laboured for years to paddle the ship of SDP to the level that made many people to embrace it and it is very sad that several attempts are now being made by some individuals to destroy the solid foundation we have laid.

“The party leaders cannot claim to be ignorant of the court order because SDP counsel in person of Barrister Kehinde Adesiyan was in the court. We sincerely hope that the court will not allow the temple of justice to be trampled upon by those who believe they are above the law.

They appealed to security agents to caution those who want to breach the peace Osun State has been enjoying and that if there is anything untoward, those who organized the illegal congress should be held responsible.

