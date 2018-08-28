Osun recruits 20,000 youths for OYES scheme— 28th August 2018
Omodele Adigun
The Osun State Government has enlisted another set of 20,000 youths for engagement in Osun Youths Empowerment Scheme (OYES), the offshoot of the World Bank/ Federal Government’s Youth Employment and Social Support Operation (YESSO) and NPower programme.
OYES is one of the flagship Social Intervention programmes of the Governor Rauf Aregbesola’s administration for youths empowerment. It is a rolling scheme of two years for each of the batches which commenced in 2010.
Speaking with journalists, in Osogbo, on Friday, the OYES Commandant, Col. Enibunkun Oyewole (rtd) , said the newly-enlisted beneficiaries of the scheme would be trained on leadership, social, cultural and economic studies, attitudinal studies and physical training to make a young person holistic.
Oyewole said the youths will be taught not only how to get job placement easily, but how to be enterprising and be independent economically in line with the tenet of hard work and virtuous character after which they will be deployed into their Local Governments for community service.
He said the training would start on Monday, August 27, in all the local government areas, run for three weeks and end on Friday September 14, which would be followed by the swearing-in of the cadet by Governor Aregbesola.
Noting that the selection process was ICT-based and gender sensitive with a lot of fairness in it, he said: “It is not only Osun indigenes that are qualified, but all residents of the state regardless of where they come from”.
Oyewole also said the offshoot of the scheme were the World Bank/ Federal Government’s Youth Employment and Social Support Operation (YESSO) and NPower programme that were launched in Abuja.
According to him, over 42,000 youth have benefitted from the scheme, stating that peace, calmness and good behavior have been restored in the lives of jobless youths.
“Over the years, the scheme has transformed the lives of majority of beneficiary youths, as the savings from the N10,000 stipend has grown to something big and make them independent.
“The cadet work for just three hours in a day after which some of them engage in other productive things that can bring in extra income for them.
“Some of the beneficiaries are now landlords who have built their houses through the money earned from the scheme and grown to something big.
“With savings from their monthly stipend of N10,000 per volunteer, it was shocking to discover how they have turned their meagre income into small and cottage scale businesses with further assistance from their relations”.
