– The Sun News
Latest
28th August 2018 - Osun recruits 20,000 youths for OYES scheme
28th August 2018 - How companies can access real sector support fund
28th August 2018 - Zamfara security crisis: IPCR to embark on fact-finding mission
28th August 2018 - Ex-gov, others laud Udom on industrialisation
28th August 2018 - Kaduna flood: NEMA begins distribution of relief materials to affected residents
28th August 2018 - Eight months after inferno, Lagos gas plant remains sealed
28th August 2018 - Flood disaster: Niger appeals for FG’s support
28th August 2018 - 2019: Igbo group canvasses for Middle Belt presidency
28th August 2018 - Rule of law: PDP rejects Buhari’s position
28th August 2018 - 2019: PDP begins sale of forms
Home / Business / Osun recruits 20,000 youths for OYES scheme
OYES

Osun recruits 20,000 youths for OYES scheme

— 28th August 2018

Omodele Adigun

The Osun State Government has enlisted another set of 20,000 youths for engagement in Osun Youths Empowerment Scheme (OYES), the offshoot of the World Bank/ Federal Government’s Youth Employment and Social Support Operation (YESSO) and NPower programme.

OYES is one of the flagship Social Intervention programmes of the Governor Rauf Aregbesola’s administration for youths empowerment. It is a rolling scheme of two years for each of the batches which commenced in 2010.

Speaking with journalists, in Osogbo, on Friday, the OYES Commandant, Col. Enibunkun Oyewole (rtd) , said the newly-enlisted beneficiaries of the scheme would be trained on leadership, social, cultural and economic studies, attitudinal studies and physical training to make a young person holistic.

READ ALSO: How companies can access real sector support fund

Oyewole said the youths will be taught not only how to get job placement easily, but how to be enterprising and be independent economically in line with the tenet of hard work and virtuous character after which they will be deployed into their Local Governments for community service.

He said the training would start on Monday, August 27, in all the local government areas, run for three weeks and end on Friday September 14, which would be followed by the swearing-in of the cadet by Governor Aregbesola.

Noting that the selection process was ICT-based and gender sensitive with a lot of fairness in it, he said: “It is not only Osun indigenes that are qualified, but all residents of the state regardless of where they come from”.

Oyewole also said the offshoot of the scheme were the World Bank/ Federal Government’s Youth Employment and Social Support Operation (YESSO) and NPower programme that were launched in Abuja.

According to him, over 42,000 youth have benefitted from the scheme, stating that peace, calmness and good behavior have been restored in the lives of jobless youths.

“Over the years, the scheme has transformed the lives of majority of beneficiary youths, as the savings from the N10,000 stipend has grown to something big and make them independent.

“The cadet work for just three hours in a day after which some of them engage in other productive things that can bring in extra income for them.

READ ALSO: Zamfara security crisis: IPCR to embark on fact-finding mission

“Some of the beneficiaries are now landlords who have built their houses through the money earned from the scheme and grown to something big.

“With savings from their monthly stipend of N10,000 per volunteer, it was shocking to discover how they have turned their meagre income into small and cottage scale businesses with further assistance from their relations”.

 

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

OYES

Osun recruits 20,000 youths for OYES scheme

— 28th August 2018

Omodele Adigun The Osun State Government has enlisted another set of 20,000 youths for engagement in Osun Youths Empowerment Scheme (OYES), the offshoot of the World Bank/ Federal Government’s Youth Employment and Social Support Operation (YESSO) and NPower programme. OYES is one of the flagship Social Intervention programmes of the Governor Rauf Aregbesola’s administration for…

  • REAL SECTOR

    How companies can access real sector support fund

    — 28th August 2018

    Omodele Adigun The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the commercial banks recently pledged to start channeling the Cash Reserve Requirement (CRR) kept in the apex bank vault to agricultural and manufacturing lending at single digit interest rate of nine per cent. According to Mr. Ahmed Abdullahi, the CBN Director of Banking Supervision, the loans…

  • ZAMFARA CRISIS

    Zamfara security crisis: IPCR to embark on fact-finding mission

    — 28th August 2018

    Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja The Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution (IPCR), on Monday, said it has concluded plans to unravel perennial causes of conflicts in Zamfara State. The acting Director-General of IPCR, Bakut Tswah Bakut, who spoke in Abuja on the security situation in the state, said the IPCR will dispatch a team of researchers…

  • KADUNA FLOODS

    Kaduna flood: NEMA begins distribution of relief materials to affected residents

    — 28th August 2018

    Sola Ojo, Kaduna Following the flood disasters experienced in some parts of Kaduna State last week, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has begun the distribution of relief materials to affected residents especially those that were sacked from their homes. Director general of the agency, Mustapha Maihaja in company of his team had undertaken a…

  • FLOOD DISASTER

    Flood disaster: Niger appeals for FG’s support

    — 28th August 2018

    John Adams, Minna Worried by the devastating effects of flood disasters, the Niger State Government has appealed to the Federal Government to come to its   aid. The governor, Abubakar Sani Bello, who made the appeal after inspecting the repaired washed-off bridge  on Minna-Bida road  at Kakapangi Village, also lamented  that the flood had caused untold…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share